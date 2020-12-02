South Korea’s Parliament passes ‘BTS Law’ before Jin’s bday; Allows KPop stars to delay military enlistment

BTS can now postpone their military enlistment, as South Korea’s Parliament has passed a law called “BTS Law” which allows certain Korean entertainers to postpone enlistment.

It's a good day for K-Pop fans everywhere. Most male idols are forced to put their music careers on hold temporarily to enlist in the Korean military for about 20 months by the age of 28, as required by Korean military law. Seeing as BTS' Jin and Suga are both on the brink of turning 28 years old, fans have been wondering what the future will hold for the band as their mandatory enlistments approach. Now, they have their answer, and it seems Jin and Suga won't have to report for duty just yet. BTS can postpone enlisting in the Korean military thanks to a new law.

Jin is the oldest member of BTS and is set to celebrate his 28th birthday on December 4, which meant he would have had to enlist in the military at some point in 2021. For the record, Jin has stated he was more than willing to enlist whenever he was called for duty. "As a Korean, it’s natural. And someday, when duty calls, we’ll be ready to respond and do our best," he said during a news conference in February, via Reuters.

Now, the New York Times reported that just three days before Jin's birthday, South Korea’s Parliament passed a revision many are calling the "BTS Law," which allows certain Korean entertainers to postpone enlistment. Under the new law, K-pop stars can postpone their military service until the age of 30, given that they are recognized by the government as a figure who is elevating the national reputation around the world. Since all seven members of BTS were awarded the Order of Cultural Merit in 2018, they are all eligible to apply for deferment of their military service.

In October, Big Hit shared a statement for their initial public offering (IPO) ahead of their debut on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) in which they speculated Jin would be able to postpone his enlistment, so it's likely Jin and the other members of BTS will take advantage of this new law. If they do, it will mark the first time a military exception will be made for a K-Pop band member, but under longstanding military law, similar exceptions have previously been made for top athletes and accomplished classical musicians and ballet dancers.

