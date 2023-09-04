South Korean actor Yoon Hyun Min and actress Baek Jin Hee break up after 7 years of relationship

Bora! Deborah star Yoon Hyun Min and The Real Has Come! actress Baek Jin Hee has parted ways after 7 years of relationship. On September 4, it was reportedly said that the two had broken up and later the agencies of the two stars confirmed that they had grown apart from each other and decided to stay close colleagues.

Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee broke up

The stars who met each other during their K-drama My Daughter Geum Sa Wol released in 2015, previously had reportedly broken up. The management company of Yoon Hyun Min confirmed that they parted ways saying, "It is true that the two have broken up recently. Due to their busy schedules they naturally broke up". Baek Jin He's agency also confirmed the news and said, "The two have broken up Given the busy schedule of each of them they decided to break up and move on as good colleagues in the future".

The My Daughter Geum Sa Wol couple developed feelings for each other during the airing of the drama which began in 2015. The K-drama saw closure in 2016 and in March of that year, the two went public acknowledging their relationship. Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee dated for 7 years and have decided to go on different parts.

About Yoon Hyun Min

The actor who is also a former baseball player debuted in the year 2007 through the musical Spring Awakening. He left the sports industry to pursue an entertainment career. He acted in dramas like Heartless City, A Witch's Love, and many more. He got his first lead role in My Daughter Geum Sa Wol and is known for his roles in Witch at Court, Take of Fairy, and My Holo Love. The last K-drama he led was Bora! Deborah alongside Yoo In Na this year.

About Baek Jin Hee

The actress is known for her role in High Kick: Revenge of the Short-Legged. She gained massive attention from the viewers for her acting skills for her empress Tanashiri in the sageuk drama Empress Ki. Her K-drama with Yoon Hyun Min was a huge hit as it received high ratings in double digits across South Korea back in 2016. She is currently appearing in the K-drama The Real Has Come!

