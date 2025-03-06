South Korean actress Kang Eun Bi announces April marriage with friend of 17 years through heartfelt post

Kang Eun Bi announced her wedding plans through a social media post on March 6. The happy news was reported on the same day by the South Korean media outlet My Daily. She shared accounts of her first meeting with the love of her life and the development of their friendship to a beautiful love connection through a heartfelt letter. Congratulatory messages from her fans and loved ones have been pouring in since then.

The actress posted a black and white photo of hers dressed as a bride on her official Instagram account, and captioned the post with details of her ensuing wedding.