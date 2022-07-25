South Korean figure skating champion Kim Yuna announces marriage plans with FORESTELLA’s Ko Woo Rim

Kim Yuna, is a name known to every Hallyu fan. Sports lovers are surely akin to her graceful presence as well. The 31-year-old South Korean beauty is an Olympics champion (2010) and a silver medalist (2014). She has built a fabulous name for herself in the sports industry and continues to ride on the high even after her retirement in 2014. Apart from being a figure skater, the lady very commonly referred to as Queen Kim Yuna, has taken to singing and made a notable presence in the entertainment industry.

On July 25, following an exclusive report where the news of dating FORESTELLA member Ko Woo Rim broke out, Kim Yuna’s agency All That Sports confirmed with a statement that the star will be getting married to her beau in late October. The couple is set to hold a close wedding ceremony with the presence of only their family, close friends and acquaintances. Further details such as the date and location have been kept away from the public.

Ko Woo Rim’s agency BEAT INTERACTIVE also confirmed the same with a brief description about the artist’s future activities where he will be continuing as a member of FORESTELLA, a vocalist, and a crossover singer. Ko Woo Rim is on the bass for FORESTELLA and is said to have met Kim Yuna in 2018 at the congratulatory for the All That Skate ice show. The couple dated for over 3 years and is now set to get married.

