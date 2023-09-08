South Korean Pres. Yoon Suk Yeol to participate in India’s G20 Summit on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol will be participating in the India G20 Summit commencing on September 8. In anticipation of his presence and participation, ambient signboards have been put up at two locations in New Delhi. This is to commemorate the 50 years of Korea-India diplomatic relations. Read below to learn more.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in India G20 Summit

The Overseas Public Relations Secretary of South Korea has organized a promotional event in India to highlight the long-standing friendship and trust between the two nations. The India G20 Summit will witness the presence of The President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol. There are high hopes for strengthening and continued growth of bilateral ties between the two nations given the completion of 50 years of Korea-India diplomatic relationship. On September 6, two ambient signboards were installed in two different locations in the capital city of New Delhi. The campaign is titled, "50 Years of Friendship and Trust, to the Shining Future of Korea and India". The slogan featured commemorative slogans emphasizing the 50th anniversary of Korea-India relations. Moving forward towards the bright and prosperous future of the two nations, the slogan also highlighted the anticipation for the development of bilateral ties.

K-Ambient Signboards

The architectural and environmental features of the South Korean embassy have been integrated into the main entrance, exterior walls, and rooftop of the Korean Cultural Centre India, leveraging the unique characteristics of each location. Captivating designs adorn the closed main entrance with the message, "50 years of friendship and trust," while opening the entrance reveals another significant slogan, proclaiming, "50 years of creating a bright future."

The spotlight is now on a signboard at the Korean Cultural Centre India, thanks to a memorable moment shared between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Yoon Suk Yeol during the G7 summit in May, where the two leaders were seen shaking hands. An official from the President's office believes that this development will foster affection among Indian citizens toward South Korea and provide an opportunity to visit the Korean Cultural Centre India.

This photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Yoon Suk Yeol at the G7 Summit in May has drawn attention to the signboard at the Korean Cultural Centre India, and it is expected to enhance the affinity of Indian citizens for South Korea while encouraging visits to the center.

2023 G20 Summit in India

The G20 group consists of 19 countries, collaborating internationally to shape global economic policies and governance on major economic matters. This year, the summit is scheduled to occur in New Delhi, India, spanning from Saturday, September 9, to Sunday, September 10, 2023. Anticipated attendees include UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, United States President Joe Biden, and numerous delegates from various nations, all expected to arrive in New Delhi on September 8th.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: South Koreans to officially become a year younger; Ancient traditional age system abolished