South Korean rock boy band N.Flying's leader Lee Seunghyub joins cast of JTBC drama I Know But

Lee Seunghyup confirmed his appearance in JTBC's new Saturday special "I Know But".

On May 25, the agency FNC Entertainment confirmed Lee Seunghyub's casting in JTBC's upcoming Saturday drama "I Know But". Another webtoon-based drama of this year, it revolves around Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) who finds dating a waste of time but likes to flirt. He meets Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) who wants to date but doesn’t trust love. Their interactions start to gnaw at the walls surrounding each other's hearts. The work has raised expectations since the reveal of popular actors Song Kang and Han So Hee as the main cast. The official script-reading for the drama has also taken place and some posters as well as teasers have already been revealed, showing the electric chemistry between our main leads. Lee Seunghyub would be playing the role of Joo Hyuk, and is expected to fully melt into the character and reveal a strong presence even in his short appearance.

Lee Seunghyup has been accumulating experience with dramas like Best Chicken, All Boys High, Big Picture House. He also has Ok Taecyeon and Seo Yea Ji starrer drama Save Me in his portfolio. So far, his urban image and natural acting attracted the attention of a lot of viewers. Now, all the spotlight is focused on his upcoming appearance in I Know But.

The N.Flying leader and vocalist is also about to release his first full album Man on the Moon on June 7 ahead of the release of the drama on June 19.

