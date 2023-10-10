South Korean YouTuber and school bullying victim Pyo Hye Rim passes away at 27

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

According to South Korean media outlets, YouTuber Pyo Hye Rim decided to take her own life. She was reportedly pronounced dead on October 10 at 12:50 PM IST. Pyo Hye Rim had previously shared that she was a victim of bullying throughout her school years. Her bullying story was similar to the protagonist’s story from The Glory. Earlier today Pyo Hye Rim shared a YouTube video where she was seen crying.

YouTuber Pyo Hye Rim passes away

According to multiple South Korean media reports, Busan Police Station and Fire Department received a report around 12:57 PM KST that a woman had fallen into a reservoir. The officials rushed to the scene and started their search operation underwater. At around 4:20 PM KST they found the woman and rushed her to the nearby hospital. But she was in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead by the doctors. The police department looked into the identity of the woman who fell into the reservoir and found that the woman was named Pyo Hye Rim. Previously, it was reported that Pyo Hye Rim also posted a YouTube video titled 'I want to be comfortable now' where she hinted at this extreme decision.

Pyo Hye Rim’s school bullying case

Pyo Hye Rim claimed to have been a victim of bullying and faced school violence for 12 years throughout her elementary, middle, and high school years. Last April, Pyo Hye Rim filed a national petition asking for the abolition of provisions that the school violence perpetrators could take advantage of such as statute of limitations and defamation on when facts are stated. The police are currently investigating the circumstances around Pyo Hye Rim that led her to this extreme step.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.