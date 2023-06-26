South Koreans to officially become a year younger; Ancient traditional age system abolished

President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to easing social and administrative confusion and conflicts includes the adoption of the international method of counting age. Lee Wan kyu, Government Legislation Minister made this statement during a press briefing held in central Seoul on Monday. The National Assembly passed legal revisions last December to unify South Korea's various age systems, which will take effect starting Wednesday. The Ministry of Government Legislation explains that age will now be calculated based on the international system in most legal and social situations, such as contracts and official documents unless a specific age-counting method is specified.

The current Korean age system

Currently, South Korea employs three different age calculations: the ‘Korean age’ where individuals are considered one year old at birth; the international system; and a system where individuals turn one year every new year.

Minister Lee highlighted the reduction of unnecessary social costs caused by confusion in the age-counting system as a motivation behind unifying the age system. He referred to cases that resulted in legal disputes due to different ways of calculating ages, such as the peak-wage system, which determines salary reductions for senior workers based on age.

What do netizens need to know about the new announcement?

However, there are certain cases where the change in the age system will not apply. One example is first-grade students entering elementary schools. Regardless of their birth dates, children must start school in March of the following year when they turn six according to the international system. The change in the age system will also not affect certain areas such as the legal age for drinking and smoking, the eligibility age for public servant examinations, and the military enlistment age for Korean men. The system of counting age based on the new year will continue to be applicable in these cases.