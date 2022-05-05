South Korea's Children’s Day: Child stars who grew up before our eyes feat Park Shin Hye, Moon Ga Young & more

Children’s Day in South Korea (Orini Nal) is a national holiday celebrated every year on May 5. First founded in 1923 by the Korean children’s writer Pang Chong Hwan, it was designated a national holiday in 1975. On this occasion, we’re taking a look at 5 extremely talented actors, who made their starts as child stars and grew up before our eyes.

1. Park Shin Hye

Born in 1990, Park Shin Hye made her first appearance in a music video in 2001. Following this, she played the younger version of a character in the popular drama ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in 2003. Her supporting roles in various series built up her filmography, until she was cast in her first adult leading role in ‘Tree of Heaven’ in 2006, when she was 16 years old (international age).

Park Shin Hye has had a prolific career, including roles in projects like ‘Cyrano Agency’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Doctors’, and more recently, ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’.

2. Yoo Seung Ho

Yoo Seung Ho began his career as a child actor in 2000, through the series ‘Daddy Fish’. His first film ‘The Way Home’ became a surprise box office hit in 2002, bringing him stardom at the age of 9. In 2012, Yoo Seung Ho was cast in his first leading role in ‘Operation Proposal’.

The actor has starred in many popular projects throughout his career, including ‘Missing You’, ‘I’m Not a Robot’, ‘Memorist’, and most recently, ‘Moonshine’ (2021).

3. Moon Ga Young

The German-born South Korean actress began her acting career in 2006, appearing in both movies and dramas. She played her first leading role when she was just a teenager in 2014, through the mystery romance drama ‘Mimi’. Since then, Moon Ga Young has gone on to play popular roles in series like ‘Tempted’, ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’, ‘True Beauty’ and more.

The actress will be seen next alongside Yeo Jin Goo in the leading role in tvN’s ‘Link: Eat, Love, Kill’.

4. Yeo Jin Goo

Nicknamed ‘Nation’s Little Brother’, Yeo Jin Goo began his career in 2005 through the film ‘Sad Movie’ at the age of eight. The next year, he appeared in his first television series, ‘I Want to Love’. He rose to prominence in 2012 through the drama ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, which surpassed 40% in ratings. The following year, Yeo Jin Goo took on the titular role in ‘Hwayi: A Monster Boy’, which made him the youngest male actor to receive the Best New Actor award in the history of the Blue Dragon Film Awards (at the age of 16).

Yeo Jin Goo will be seen next alongside Moon Ga Young as the male lead in tvN’s ‘Link: Eat, Love, Kill’.

5. Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung first debuted as a model for a confectionary brand at the age of four, going on to make her acting debut in 2003. By the time she was a fifth grader, Kim Yoo Jung had already made herself known through 13 dramas and 15 movies.

In 2016, she took on her first adult leading role opposite Park Bo Gum in the historical youth drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’. Her portrayal in the series brought her the ‘Excellence Award, Actress in a Mid-length Drama’ at the 30th KBS Drama Awards. Kim Yoo Jung will be seen next in the Netflix film ‘20th Century Girl’ in the lead role.