South Korea's Teacher’s Day: 4 Teachers from K-Dramas that are loved feat. ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’

Teacher's day in South Korea originated in Seoul, back in 1963, when a group of Red Cross youth members started visiting their sick ex-teachers in hospitals. On this joyous occasion, let’s take a look at the teachers from popular K-Dramas who are universally loved:-

School 2013 (Jang Na Ra and Choi Daniel)

The drama revolves around Jung In Jae (Jang Na Ra) and Kang Sae Chan (Choi Daniel) who are homeroom teachers whose philosophies are apparently at odds. Together, they manage Victory High's toughest class; facing bullies, academic underachievers, and demanding parents, as they help the students overcome their problems. The teacher duo were definitely the highlight of the drama. From taking care of their students’ needs to fighting for their rights when they see injustice- these two did everything for the well being of their students. They displayed the problems and choices made by teachers all the time, giving us a peek into the workings of a school.

True Beauty (Oh Eui Shik)

Oh Eui Shik played the role of Han Joon Woo, a homeroom teacher of Class 2-5 and literature teacher in Saebom High School. Even though he had a small role, he managed to create an impact for being a soft-hearted and caring teacher. His comedic timing is honestly iconic

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (Jang Young Nam and Choi Moo Sung)

Jang Young Nam and Choi Moo Sung play coaches to the weightlifting team and they did a great job as coaches who truly care for his athletes and they truly understand their students and their problems very well. They try hard to always do right by their children.

Angry Mom (Ji Hyun Woo)

He plays the role of Park No Ah, an optimistic and naive teacher who is unaware of the politics related to the educational system and sees the world with his innocent eyes. He can do anything and everything possible for his students' well-being as he sees the students as his own children. He is even referred to as the greenhouse plant which has never faced the harsh world by Jo Kang Ja (Kim Hee Sun). After the death of Yi Kyung (Yoon Ye Joo), he changes himself and aids Jo Kang Ja in digging the dark secrets of Myungsung High.

Which drama have you watched? Let us know in the comments below.