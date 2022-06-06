02 Trailer: Nayanthara is ready to risk anything for her sick son in the battle for oxygen; WATCH

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has some exciting ventures up her sleeve for 2022. After giving a praiseworthy performance as Kanmani in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the diva is ready to win our hearts once again with the suspense drama, O2.

As the film gears up for release on the OTT platform soon, the makers have dropped the gripping trailer of the flick. The video starts with the introduction of Nayanthara as Veera, a doting mother. Her son suffers from a medical condition that makes it difficult for him to breathe naturally. The story takes a turn for the worse when the mother and son leave for Cochin in a bus. As they are on their way, the road develops some major cracks, and the bus falls. All the passengers are now stuck in a difficult situation as they have to fight each other for something basic, oxygen. How will they come out of this unforeseen situation? This makes for an edge-of-the-seat watch.

Check out the trailer below:

The film has been directed by debutant GS Viknesh and the plot of the flick looks derived from the 2021 French sci-fi thriller, Oxygen. The shooting of this forthcoming thriller was concluded last year and the project is currently in the post-production stage. Jointly produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu, Vishal Chandrasekhar is onboard the team as the music director.



Nayanthara, who will be marrying her long-time love, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on 9th June this year, is also a part of Mohan Raja’s political-thriller Godfather. With Megastar Chiranjeevi as the lead, the movie is an official remake of Mohanlal’s 2019 drama, Lucifer.



She will also be seen along with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the comedy action drama, Gold. Helmed by one of the most celebrated Tamil filmmakers, Alphonse Puthren, the film marks the director's return after almost 7 years.

Also Read: PICS: Tovino Thomas' son Tahaan turns 2; Actor dad says 'May you never lose the curiosity in your eyes'