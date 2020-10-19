  1. Home
1 Year to Baahubali Mania in London: Rana Daggubati recalls reunion with Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, SS Rajamouli

Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati had also graced Baahubali screening in London and the news had taken social media by storm.
36930 reads Mumbai Updated: October 19, 2020 09:51 am
Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati Baahubali reunion 1 Year to Baahubali Mania in London: Rana Daggubati recalls reunion with Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London last year. The biggest Pan-India film was the first non-English movie to be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London. Prabhas, Anushka and Rana Daggubati had also graced the screening and the news took social media by storm then. Fans witnessed the biggest and much-awaited reunion of Baahubali cast after their happy pictures surfaced on social media. Well, today, October 19, it is 1 year to Baahubali mania in London and Rana is super nostalgic about it. 

He reposted a stunning throwback photo of him with Rajamouli and others on Instagram story and wrote, "what an awesome day it was." One can see in the photo, Rana, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rajamouli posing for a happy picture on the streets of London. This photo was clicked a day ahead of the film's screening. Then a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Baahubali read: "Standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall. Huge applause to whoever came to relive the epic. Thank you London. We will cherish this event forever. Saahore MM Keeravani & the entire team of Baahubali." 

Meanwhile, it was clearly a best evening with the best people for Rana, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and SS Rajamouli. 

Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The best evening with the best people!! 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

The Baahubali team had reunited and also enjoyed the live rendition of the film's soundtrack at the Royal Albert Hall by the music composer MM Keeravani.

It was one memorable day that completes a year today! Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

