10 best Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies as per IMDb

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most bankable stars in the South and now, the stunner is expanding her horizons by stepping into Bollywood with Varun Dhawan co-starred Citadel and in Hollywood with Arrangements of Love. Ever since she stepped into acting with the 2010 drama Ye Maaya Chesave till her last release, Yashoda, she has delivered some powerful performances over the years. This brings us to our topic of the day. Let us take a look at some of Samantha's best performances in the last 12 years as per IMDb. Some of the most noteworthy movies of the actress include Ye Maaya Chesave, Oh Baby, Eaga, A Aa, Rangasthalam 1985, Attarintiki Daredi, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Manam, and Brindaavanam, to name just a few.

Ye Maaya Chesave Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya

Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Umarji Anuradha

Run time: 162 minutes

Release date: 26 February 2010 Samantha first appeared on the silver screens in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial Ye Maaya Chesave. With Naga Chaitanya as the protagonist, the romantic drama shares the story of a Christian girl named Jessie, who falls for a Hindu guy Karthik, played by Naga Chaitanya. She ends up making the difficult choice between her father and the love of her life.

Eaga Cast: Nani, Kiccha Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Writer: S. S. Rajamouli

Run time: 134 minutes

Release date: 6 July 2012 Made under the direction of RRR director SS Rajamouli, Eaga talks about a man who comes back to life as a fly after being murdered to seek revenge on those who did him wrong. The project also stars Kiccha Sudeepa, Natural Star Nani, and Samantha in the lead.

A Aa Cast: Nithiin, Samantha and Anupama Parameswaran.

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Writer: Trivikram Srinivas

Run time: 153 minutes

Release date: 2 June 2016 A Aa shared the tale of two youngsters Anand and Anasuya who fall in love with one another after a fated encounter on a train ride, and later jump through hoops for love. Featuring Nithiin, Samantha, and Anupama Parameswaran in key roles, the project turned out to be a massive success at the box office and became the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2016.

Rangasthalam 1985 Cast: Ram Charan and Samantha

Director: Sukumar

Writer: Sukumar

Run time: 179 minutes

Release date: 30 March 2018 Samantha played the female lead in Ram Charan starrer, which talks about a man who locks horns with their village president to protect his brother. Helmed by Sukumar, the period action drama is among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The venture also bagged the National Film Award for Best Audiography.

Oh Baby Cast: Samantha and Lakshmi.

Director: B. V. Nandini Reddy

Writer: B. V. Nandini Reddy

Run time: 161 minutes

Release date: 5 July 2019 She also headlined Oh Baby, the story of a seventy-year-old woman, who accidentally gets transferred into the body of a 20-year-old girl. Lakshmi, Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, and Sajja Teja were seen playing pivotal roles in the movie. Samantha garnered a lot of praise for her role in the film, which was a phenomenal triumph at the box office. Now, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is working on the remake with the title Jabudani.

Attarintiki Daredi Cast: Pawan Kalyan and Samantha

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Writer: Trivikram Srinivas

Run time: 175 minutes

Release date: 27 September 2013 The actress starred alongside Pawan Kalyan in Attarintiki Daredi. The movie revolves around a young boy, who is tasked with bringing back an estranged member of the family. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action comedy also stars Pranitha Subhash. Nadhiya, Boman Irani, and Brahmanandam feature in supporting roles, along with others. The drama was later remade in Kannada with the name Ranna, and in Tamil as Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

Neethaane En Ponvasantham Neethaane En Ponvasantham talks about a girl and boy, played by Jiiva and Samantha. After being on and off through school and college, they finally fall for one another all over again at the age of 25. The Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial enjoyed a good run at the box office and even received many awards.

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu shares the tale of a young guy Varun, played by Nani, and a young woman Nithya, played by Samantha. It journals their affair from childhood to adolescence. The Majili actress once again collaborated with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for the movie.

Brindaavanam What happens when Indu (Samantha) decides to help her friend Bhoomi (Kajal Aggarwal) by making her boyfriend Krishna (Jr NTR) act like her boyfriend? The film also featured Prakash Raj, Srihari, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Mukesh Rishi, Ajay, Tanikella Bharani, and Brahmanandam in ancillary roles. Written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the venture was backed by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Manam Manam shares the unique tale of a family where members can cross generations and take charge of each others' lives. The movie saw three generations of Akkineni men including Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, and Shriya Saran. The project managed to receive several awards.