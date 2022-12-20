10 best Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies as per IMDb
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top actresses in the South. Today, let us take a look at the Yashoda star's top 10 movies as per IMDb.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most bankable stars in the South and now, the stunner is expanding her horizons by stepping into Bollywood with Varun Dhawan co-starred Citadel and in Hollywood with Arrangements of Love. Ever since she stepped into acting with the 2010 drama Ye Maaya Chesave till her last release, Yashoda, she has delivered some powerful performances over the years.
This brings us to our topic of the day. Let us take a look at some of Samantha's best performances in the last 12 years as per IMDb. Some of the most noteworthy movies of the actress include Ye Maaya Chesave, Oh Baby, Eaga, A Aa, Rangasthalam 1985, Attarintiki Daredi, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Manam, and Brindaavanam, to name just a few.
Ye Maaya Chesave
Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya
Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Umarji Anuradha
Run time: 162 minutes
Release date: 26 February 2010
Samantha first appeared on the silver screens in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial Ye Maaya Chesave. With Naga Chaitanya as the protagonist, the romantic drama shares the story of a Christian girl named Jessie, who falls for a Hindu guy Karthik, played by Naga Chaitanya. She ends up making the difficult choice between her father and the love of her life.
Eaga
Cast: Nani, Kiccha Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Writer: S. S. Rajamouli
Run time: 134 minutes
Release date: 6 July 2012
Made under the direction of RRR director SS Rajamouli, Eaga talks about a man who comes back to life as a fly after being murdered to seek revenge on those who did him wrong. The project also stars Kiccha Sudeepa, Natural Star Nani, and Samantha in the lead.
A Aa
Cast: Nithiin, Samantha and Anupama Parameswaran.
Director: Trivikram Srinivas
Writer: Trivikram Srinivas
Run time: 153 minutes
Release date: 2 June 2016
A Aa shared the tale of two youngsters Anand and Anasuya who fall in love with one another after a fated encounter on a train ride, and later jump through hoops for love. Featuring Nithiin, Samantha, and Anupama Parameswaran in key roles, the project turned out to be a massive success at the box office and became the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2016.
Rangasthalam 1985
Cast: Ram Charan and Samantha
Director: Sukumar
Writer: Sukumar
Run time: 179 minutes
Release date: 30 March 2018
Samantha played the female lead in Ram Charan starrer, which talks about a man who locks horns with their village president to protect his brother. Helmed by Sukumar, the period action drama is among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The venture also bagged the National Film Award for Best Audiography.
Oh Baby
Cast: Samantha and Lakshmi.
Director: B. V. Nandini Reddy
Writer: B. V. Nandini Reddy
Run time: 161 minutes
Release date: 5 July 2019
She also headlined Oh Baby, the story of a seventy-year-old woman, who accidentally gets transferred into the body of a 20-year-old girl. Lakshmi, Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, and Sajja Teja were seen playing pivotal roles in the movie. Samantha garnered a lot of praise for her role in the film, which was a phenomenal triumph at the box office. Now, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is working on the remake with the title Jabudani.
Attarintiki Daredi
Cast: Pawan Kalyan and Samantha
Director: Trivikram Srinivas
Writer: Trivikram Srinivas
Run time: 175 minutes
Release date: 27 September 2013
The actress starred alongside Pawan Kalyan in Attarintiki Daredi. The movie revolves around a young boy, who is tasked with bringing back an estranged member of the family. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action comedy also stars Pranitha Subhash. Nadhiya, Boman Irani, and Brahmanandam feature in supporting roles, along with others. The drama was later remade in Kannada with the name Ranna, and in Tamil as Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.
Neethaane En Ponvasantham
Neethaane En Ponvasantham talks about a girl and boy, played by Jiiva and Samantha. After being on and off through school and college, they finally fall for one another all over again at the age of 25. The Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial enjoyed a good run at the box office and even received many awards.
Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu
Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu shares the tale of a young guy Varun, played by Nani, and a young woman Nithya, played by Samantha. It journals their affair from childhood to adolescence. The Majili actress once again collaborated with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for the movie.
Brindaavanam
What happens when Indu (Samantha) decides to help her friend Bhoomi (Kajal Aggarwal) by making her boyfriend Krishna (Jr NTR) act like her boyfriend? The film also featured Prakash Raj, Srihari, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Mukesh Rishi, Ajay, Tanikella Bharani, and Brahmanandam in ancillary roles. Written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the venture was backed by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.
Manam
Manam shares the unique tale of a family where members can cross generations and take charge of each others' lives. The movie saw three generations of Akkineni men including Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, and Shriya Saran. The project managed to receive several awards.
Samantha on her recent work
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, it was pointed out that there is a new confidence seen in Samantha's work in the last few years, and when asked about this pleasant change, the Yashoda actress replied, "Whenever I have heard stories that have come to me, one of the criteria for me has been to find roles that are new for me. I can’t see myself repeating a similar character or genre for that matter. And of course, to get here it takes a bit of a journey. And now that I am here where I can pick and choose I am very mindful of playing someone new, every single time."
Samantha on woman-centric movies
When she was posed with the question if there is still a dearth of well-written roles, equal footing, and pay for women in cinema, she revealed, "I don’t think there is a dearth of stories. Many stories are written for women or roles that are written for women on equal footing. But the question that we really need to ask is how many people are willing to go and watch these movies? Why are these movies even categorized as “women-centric”? As a society, it often takes a lot of introspection to evolve. And I think we are at crossroads right now and it’s going to be a collective effort on everyone’s part to make that change."
Samantha forthcoming movies
Samantha will next grace the big screens with director Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Based on Kalidasa's popular play Shaakuntalam, the movie stars Dev Mohan as king Dushyanta, along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan in supporting roles. For those who do not know, Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will make her acting debut with the film. The little one will be seen as Prince Bharata in the movie.Produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banners Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, it will be the first time Samantha is playing a mythological character in her career.
