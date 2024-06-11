10 Photos: Samantha enjoys meditation session; shares a glimpse of her blissful journey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her visit to Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation today (June 11). Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “So many of us search for a Guru or mentor. When you find one with the intensity, perception and compassion to light up your life, it is a rare privilege.”

“If you want a piece of wisdom, you have to search in the world. Because everyday things are being thrown at you, it’s become easy. You’re thinking... You’re thinking this is normal. This is not normal. You must work hard for it. And just knowing is not enough. Implementation of this knowledge is what truly matters”, Samantha added.

She was seen meditating in the presence of Sadhguru, in some of the pictures that she posted.

What’s next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

At the work front, Samantha is gearing up for Citadel: Honey Bunny with Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. The upcoming web series will be an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. The original series starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from that, the Thri actress will be seen in Bangaram, which she announced on her birthday, this year. The film is a little extra special for Samantha as it would also mark her debut as a producer.

Advertisement

As per reports, the Kushi actress is also in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar to feature in his next big venture opposite superstar Allu Arjun. However, no official confirmation has been made by the director or actors on the same.

ALSO READ: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa ARRESTED by Bengaluru police in connection with murder case