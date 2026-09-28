10 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble, Sigma to Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai
Wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.
10 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Don’t Trouble The Trouble
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar
- Director: Shashank Yeleti
- Genre: Fantasy Film
- Language: Telugu-Malayalam
- Release Date: October 2, 2026
Don’t Trouble the Trouble follows Suri, a street-smart con artist who tags along with a schoolgirl, Divya, only to discover that she is a real wish-granting genie. After Divya accidentally makes her parents disappear, Suri joins her on a chaotic quest to bring them back. Their adventure gradually transforms the selfish con artist as he discovers care, responsibility, and love.
2. Baththa
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose
- Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: October 1, 2026
Baththa is set in 1986 Madras and follows a timid eight-year-old boy who accidentally locks the feared local bad guy Baththa inside a school restroom. As Baththa struggles with hunger, an unexpected friendship develops between the two. The film explores the contrast between Baththa’s fearsome reputation and the softer, emotional side known only to those close to him.
3. Bail
- Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Dheekshith Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Sai Kumar
- Director: Pavan Wadeyar
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: October 2, 2026
Bail follows Vijay Kumar, a retired officer driven by an unresolved, deeply personal case. After the system fails to deliver the outcome he seeks, he abandons his former life as an enforcer and takes matters into his own hands. As his pursuit draws him into a dangerous world, Vijay becomes entangled in betrayal and a relentless cycle of vengeance, discovering that escaping the criminal world is far harder than entering it.
4. Thella Kaagitham
- Cast: Harsh Roshan, Bogapathi Nakshatra, Ajay, Saranya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Deepak Mali
- Director: Ramesh Brandreddi
- Genre: Romantic Musical Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: October 2, 2026
Thella Kaagitham is set in the 2000s in rural India and follows two teenagers experiencing the innocence and sweetness of first love during their school days. Their simple romance takes an unexpected turn when a single mistake changes the course of their lives, like a red mark on a clean white sheet. As real-life challenges and difficult choices emerge, their relationship is put to the test.
5. Sigma
- Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee
- Director: Jason Sanjay
- Genre: Action Adventure
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: October 2, 2026
Sigma follows Guru, an ordinary radio host who secretly works as a treasure hunter. After being betrayed and dismissed as an underachiever, he sets out to reclaim what he lost by planning a Rs 500-crore heist targeting a powerful group.
With fellow radio jockey Sam drawn into his plans, Guru assembles a small crew and takes on the ruthless syndicate leader Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy. As the operation unfolds, Guru faces double-crosses, chases and violent confrontations while struggling to protect his loved ones and hold on to his moral values.
The film marks the directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay as a film director and writer.
6. Rupayanamaha
- Cast: Aravind Pandrate, Venu Polsani, Dangeti Anudeep, Shravani Malkani, Krack Srimani, Vishan Sri
- Director: Arvind Reddy
- Genre: Suspense Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: October 2, 2026
Rupayanamaha follows a struggling lower-middle-class family whose lives change overnight after winning a Rs 1 crore lottery. When the winning ticket goes missing, suspicion and paranoia begin tearing the family apart as greedy outsiders close in. The ensuing chaos tests their relationships, trust and values, forcing them to choose between family and newfound wealth.
7. Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil
- Director: Tetsuo Yajima
- Genre: Anime
- Language: Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub
- Release Date: October 2, 2026
Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.
The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.
8. Anbil Avan
- Cast: Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan, Delhi Ganesh, Sabumon Abdusamad
- Director: Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Anbil Avan follows a newly married couple whose peaceful life is upended when an unexpected threat enters their home. He is an assistant manager at a food and beverage company, while his wife, Iyal, has left her wealthy family behind to build a life with him.
When a mysterious home invasion forces them into a fight for survival, their love and commitment are tested like never before.
9. Avaraachan & Sons
- Cast: Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathy, Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Grace Antony
- Director: Amal Sheela Thamby
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: October 1, 2026
Avaraachan and Sons follows Avaraachan, a carefree widower and father of two grown-up sons in Chellanam. His reckless lifestyle lands him in a dangerous feud, forcing him to flee to a hill station in North Kerala. What begins as a desperate escape turns into a humorous and heartfelt journey of redemption and unexpected friendships.
10. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Soori, Anjali
- Director: Ram
- Genre: Romantic Psychological Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: October 1, 2026
Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai unfolds over a rain-soaked night on a moving train, where 32-year-old Raghu encounters Muthu, a mysterious stranger who claims to be an 8,000-year-old immortal. A seemingly insignificant incident involving a rat brings the two together and leads to deep conversations about mortality, survival, and human nature.
Through flashbacks, Muthu reveals his centuries-old love for Aadhira, a woman of royal lineage who has been reborn across different eras. As Raghu becomes drawn into Muthu’s story, the immortal seeks redemption and a way to heal from his ancient, unfulfilled love.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.
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