10 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble, Sigma to Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

10 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Cast: Fahadh Faasil , Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar

, Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar Director: Shashank Yeleti

Shashank Yeleti Genre: Fantasy Film

Fantasy Film Language: Telugu-Malayalam

Telugu-Malayalam Release Date: October 2, 2026

Don’t Trouble the Trouble follows Suri, a street-smart con artist who tags along with a schoolgirl, Divya, only to discover that she is a real wish-granting genie. After Divya accidentally makes her parents disappear, Suri joins her on a chaotic quest to bring them back. Their adventure gradually transforms the selfish con artist as he discovers care, responsibility, and love.

2. Baththa

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi , Lijomol Jose

, Lijomol Jose Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Balaji Tharaneetharan Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 1, 2026

Baththa is set in 1986 Madras and follows a timid eight-year-old boy who accidentally locks the feared local bad guy Baththa inside a school restroom. As Baththa struggles with hunger, an unexpected friendship develops between the two. The film explores the contrast between Baththa’s fearsome reputation and the softer, emotional side known only to those close to him.

3. Bail

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar , Sanjana Anand, Dheekshith Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Sai Kumar

, Sanjana Anand, Dheekshith Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Sai Kumar Director: Pavan Wadeyar

Pavan Wadeyar Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: October 2, 2026

Bail follows Vijay Kumar, a retired officer driven by an unresolved, deeply personal case. After the system fails to deliver the outcome he seeks, he abandons his former life as an enforcer and takes matters into his own hands. As his pursuit draws him into a dangerous world, Vijay becomes entangled in betrayal and a relentless cycle of vengeance, discovering that escaping the criminal world is far harder than entering it.

4. Thella Kaagitham

Cast: Harsh Roshan , Bogapathi Nakshatra, Ajay, Saranya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Deepak Mali

, Bogapathi Nakshatra, Ajay, Saranya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Deepak Mali Director: Ramesh Brandreddi

Ramesh Brandreddi Genre: Romantic Musical Drama

Romantic Musical Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 2, 2026

Thella Kaagitham is set in the 2000s in rural India and follows two teenagers experiencing the innocence and sweetness of first love during their school days. Their simple romance takes an unexpected turn when a single mistake changes the course of their lives, like a red mark on a clean white sheet. As real-life challenges and difficult choices emerge, their relationship is put to the test.

5. Sigma

Cast: Sundeep Kishan , Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee

, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee Director: Jason Sanjay

Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 2, 2026

Sigma follows Guru, an ordinary radio host who secretly works as a treasure hunter. After being betrayed and dismissed as an underachiever, he sets out to reclaim what he lost by planning a Rs 500-crore heist targeting a powerful group.

With fellow radio jockey Sam drawn into his plans, Guru assembles a small crew and takes on the ruthless syndicate leader Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy. As the operation unfolds, Guru faces double-crosses, chases and violent confrontations while struggling to protect his loved ones and hold on to his moral values.

The film marks the directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay as a film director and writer.

6. Rupayanamaha

Cast: Aravind Pandrate, Venu Polsani, Dangeti Anudeep, Shravani Malkani, Krack Srimani, Vishan Sri

Aravind Pandrate, Venu Polsani, Dangeti Anudeep, Shravani Malkani, Krack Srimani, Vishan Sri Director: Arvind Reddy

Arvind Reddy Genre: Suspense Drama

Suspense Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 2, 2026

Rupayanamaha follows a struggling lower-middle-class family whose lives change overnight after winning a Rs 1 crore lottery. When the winning ticket goes missing, suspicion and paranoia begin tearing the family apart as greedy outsiders close in. The ensuing chaos tests their relationships, trust and values, forcing them to choose between family and newfound wealth.

7. Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil

Director: Tetsuo Yajima

Tetsuo Yajima Genre: Anime

Anime Language: Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub

Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub Release Date: October 2, 2026

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.

The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.

8. Anbil Avan

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan , Delhi Ganesh, Sabumon Abdusamad

Ashok Selvan, , Delhi Ganesh, Sabumon Abdusamad Director: Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan

Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 25, 2026

Anbil Avan follows a newly married couple whose peaceful life is upended when an unexpected threat enters their home. He is an assistant manager at a food and beverage company, while his wife, Iyal, has left her wealthy family behind to build a life with him.

When a mysterious home invasion forces them into a fight for survival, their love and commitment are tested like never before.

9. Avaraachan & Sons

Cast: Biju Menon , Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathy, Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Grace Antony

, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathy, Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Grace Antony Director: Amal Sheela Thamby

Amal Sheela Thamby Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: October 1, 2026

Avaraachan and Sons follows Avaraachan, a carefree widower and father of two grown-up sons in Chellanam. His reckless lifestyle lands him in a dangerous feud, forcing him to flee to a hill station in North Kerala. What begins as a desperate escape turns into a humorous and heartfelt journey of redemption and unexpected friendships.

10. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Soori, Anjali

, Soori, Anjali Director: Ram

Ram Genre: Romantic Psychological Thriller

Romantic Psychological Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 1, 2026

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai unfolds over a rain-soaked night on a moving train, where 32-year-old Raghu encounters Muthu, a mysterious stranger who claims to be an 8,000-year-old immortal. A seemingly insignificant incident involving a rat brings the two together and leads to deep conversations about mortality, survival, and human nature.

Through flashbacks, Muthu reveals his centuries-old love for Aadhira, a woman of royal lineage who has been reborn across different eras. As Raghu becomes drawn into Muthu’s story, the immortal seeks redemption and a way to heal from his ancient, unfulfilled love.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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