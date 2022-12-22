10 Tweets to read before booking your tickets for Nayanthara's Connect
As Nayanthara's Connect opened in the cinema halls today, let us see what netizens have to say about the horror drama.
Nayanthara has been taking on challenging roles in the recent past. Her last release of the year 2022 is the horror thriller Connect which opened in the theatres today. She is seen as a single mother who is struggling to save her teenage daughter from the grip of a spirit amidst the Nationwide lockdown. Cinephiles lined up outside ticket counters to watch the first-day first show of the film.
As has become almost a custom, netizens shared their opinions of the film on Twitter. A movie buff wrote,"#Connect Movie Review Technically strong, BGM Terrific Nayan simply awesome Horror element மிரட்டல் Please watch in good sound quality theater… you feel a very good horror effect. Story - please watch in Theater, good to watch வாழ்த்துகள் @VigneshShivN." Another viewer penned on the micro-blogging site, "#Connect Above Average Horror Film (3/5) Some Horror Scene Work very Well #Nayanthara & #Sathyaraj Performance good Simple Story Avrg Screen Play Technically Movie Superb (Especially Sound Work vere lvl) (Note: Watch Gud Sound Quality Theatre) @Ashwin_saravana Film." Meanwhile, a Twitterati wrote, "I didn't expect like this film from @Ashwin_saravana not good nd not bad just ok film, gameover and Mayuri is his best films, #Nayanthara #connect is didn't connect to me... 2.5/5 just 2,3 jump scenes that's it and no scary moments....."
Check out the reaction below:
About Connect
Made under the direction of filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, the suspense drama has been backed by Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Shivan, under his own production banner Rowdy Picture. The film's cast includes Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Haniya Nafisa in prominent roles, along with others. For the unversed, celebrated actor Anupam Kher is returning to Kollywood after a considerable time with Connect. The Lady Superstar has earlier worked with Ashwin Saravanan for the 2015 horror thriller Maya.
