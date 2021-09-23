10 Years of Dookudu: Celebrations by fans to special shows; Mahesh Babu, Samantha's film creates mass euphoria
Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu has completed a decade of release today, September 23 and fans cannot keep calm. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film had created a worldwide tsunami of collections and broke many box office records. To celebrate 10 years of Dookudu, fans have erected huge posters and cutouts outside a few cinema halls in Hyderabad.
Mahesh Babu fans have taken social media by storm and are celebrating Dookudu's success and memories in a grand way possible under the trending hashtag, #DecadeForIHDookudu. Also, Dookudu is getting re-released as special shows in various places. A special show is planned in Bengaluru as well. Some of the cinema halls in Telugu states have witnessed housefull.
Superfans bring back the Glory of Telugu Cinema to theatres with Decade Celebrations of #Dookudu #DecadeForIHDookudu @urstrulyMahesh #DookuduSpecialShows pic.twitter.com/x4weHB2RLF
— Mahesh Babu Space (@SSMBSpace) September 22, 2021
Dookudu special shows ke e Range racha unte just imagine the #SarkaruVaariPaata Euphoria
Edhuru a cinema unna Domination shuru pic.twitter.com/6h9vlzFvFm
— Mass Babu (@MassBabu_) September 23, 2021
The confidence we had before the release of #Dookudu!! https://t.co/JQNa7O6KkQ
— ram achanta (@RaamAchanta) September 23, 2021
Madness Begins at Sudharshan35mm
RTC X-Roads Fans#DecadeForIHDookudu @urstrulyMahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata #Dookudu pic.twitter.com/RZgYGrLI5S
— Mahesh Babu Fans (@onlymaheshfans) September 23, 2021
Check out Dookudu 'Special Shows' list for September 23:
Hyderabad
Sudharshan 35MM - 9:00 PM
Vijayawada
Annapurna - 7:30 PM
Vizag
Sarath - 6:30 PM
Kakinada
C & C - 7:30 PM
Nellore
Siri - 6:30 PM
Siri (Screen 4) - 6:30 PM
Anantapur
Shanthi - 6:00 PM
Rajahmundry
Surya Palace - 8:30 PM
Nandyal
Srirama - 7:00 PM
Bhimavaram
Padmalaya Mini - 8:00 PM
Narasimhapuram
Kanakadurga - 6:30 PM
Khammam
Vinodha - 9:00 PM
Kadapa
Pratap - 9:00 PM
Kovvur
Ananya - 6:00 PM
Bangalore
Anjan - 6:00 PM
Tirupati
Krishna Teja - 6:30 PM
Proddatur
Archana - 6:30 PM
Ongole
Gorantla - 7:30 PM
Kurnool
Srirama - 9:00 PM
Srikakulam
Maruti - 6:00 PM
