10 Years of Dookudu: Celebrations by fans to special shows; Mahesh Babu, Samantha's film creates mass euphoria

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu has completed a decade of release today, September 23 and fans cannot keep calm. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film had created a worldwide tsunami of collections and broke many box office records. To celebrate 10 years of Dookudu, fans have erected huge posters and cutouts outside a few cinema halls in Hyderabad. 

Mahesh Babu fans have taken social media by storm and are celebrating Dookudu's success and memories in a grand way possible under the trending hashtag, #DecadeForIHDookudu. Also, Dookudu is getting re-released as special shows in various places. A special show is planned in Bengaluru as well. Some of the cinema halls in Telugu states have witnessed housefull. 

Check out Dookudu 'Special Shows' list for September 23:

Hyderabad

Sudharshan 35MM - 9:00 PM

Vijayawada

Annapurna - 7:30 PM

Vizag

Sarath - 6:30 PM

Kakinada

C & C - 7:30 PM

Nellore

Siri - 6:30 PM

Siri (Screen 4) - 6:30 PM

Anantapur

Shanthi - 6:00 PM

Rajahmundry

Surya Palace - 8:30 PM

Nandyal‌

Srirama - 7:00 PM

Bhimavaram

Padmalaya Mini - 8:00 PM

Narasimhapuram

Kanakadurga - 6:30 PM

Khammam

Vinodha - 9:00 PM

Kadapa

Pratap - 9:00 PM

Kovvur‌

Ananya - 6:00 PM

Bangalore

Anjan - 6:00 PM

Tirupati

Krishna Teja - 6:30 PM

Proddatur

Archana - 6:30 PM

Ongole

Gorantla - 7:30 PM

Kurnool

Srirama - 9:00 PM

Srikakulam

Maruti - 6:00 PM

