10 Years of Dookudu: Celebrations by fans to special shows; Mahesh Babu, Samantha's film creates mass euphoria

Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni's Dookudu has completed a decade of release today, September 23 and fans cannot keep calm. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film had created a worldwide tsunami of collections and broke many box office records. To celebrate 10 years of Dookudu, fans have erected huge posters and cutouts outside a few cinema halls in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu fans have taken social media by storm and are celebrating Dookudu's success and memories in a grand way possible under the trending hashtag, #DecadeForIHDookudu. Also, Dookudu is getting re-released as special shows in various places. A special show is planned in Bengaluru as well. Some of the cinema halls in Telugu states have witnessed housefull.

Superfans bring back the Glory of Telugu Cinema to theatres with Decade Celebrations of #Dookudu #DecadeForIHDookudu @urstrulyMahesh #DookuduSpecialShows pic.twitter.com/x4weHB2RLF — Mahesh Babu Space (@SSMBSpace) September 22, 2021

Dookudu special shows ke e Range racha unte just imagine the #SarkaruVaariPaata Euphoria Edhuru a cinema unna Domination shuru pic.twitter.com/6h9vlzFvFm — Mass Babu (@MassBabu_) September 23, 2021

The confidence we had before the release of #Dookudu!! https://t.co/JQNa7O6KkQ — ram achanta (@RaamAchanta) September 23, 2021

Check out Dookudu 'Special Shows' list for September 23:

Hyderabad

Sudharshan 35MM - 9:00 PM

Vijayawada

Annapurna - 7:30 PM

Vizag

Sarath - 6:30 PM

Kakinada

C & C - 7:30 PM

Nellore

Siri - 6:30 PM

Siri (Screen 4) - 6:30 PM

Anantapur

Shanthi - 6:00 PM

Rajahmundry

Surya Palace - 8:30 PM

Nandyal‌

Srirama - 7:00 PM

Bhimavaram

Padmalaya Mini - 8:00 PM

Narasimhapuram

Kanakadurga - 6:30 PM

Khammam

Vinodha - 9:00 PM

Kadapa

Pratap - 9:00 PM

Kovvur‌

Ananya - 6:00 PM

Bangalore

Anjan - 6:00 PM

Tirupati

Krishna Teja - 6:30 PM

Proddatur

Archana - 6:30 PM

Ongole

Gorantla - 7:30 PM

Kurnool

Srirama - 9:00 PM

Srikakulam

Maruti - 6:00 PM

Also Read: Nani's comment on MAA Elections goes viral as he calls it an 'unhealthy trend'