10 years of Velaiyilla Pattathari: Dhanush celebrates anniversary of ‘cult classic’ with special look feat himself and Saranya Ponvannan

Dhanush who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Raayan recently took to his official social media handle to share a special poster celebrating 10 years of Velaiyilla Pattathari. The look features the Captain Miller actor with his co-star Saranya Ponvannan who played his mother in the film.

Moreover, the actor also went on to call the film a cult classic evoking a sense of nostalgia for the movie’s fans.

Check out the special poster of Velaiyilla Pattathari marking 10 years of release

Velaiyilla Pattathari, also known as VIP, is a 2014 comedy-drama movie starring Dhanush. The film tells the story of an engineering graduate who struggles to find a job, enduring constant taunts from his father. The rest of the movie showcases the life of a middle-class person who faces various obstacles despite enduring personal losses.

Besides Dhanush, the film features actors like Amala Paul, Saranya Ponvannan, Samuthirakani, Vivek, Hrishikesh, Surbhi, Amitash Pradhan, Vignesh Shivan, and many more in key roles. The film was well-received by both critics and audiences, becoming a major hit in theaters.

Furthermore, the film has a sequel called Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) with Kajol playing the main antagonist, marking her return to Tamil cinema after her 1997 film Minsara Kanavu. VIP 2 was directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth.

Advertisement

Dhanush’s Workfront

Dhanush is next set to be seen on the big screen in his film Raayan, marking his second directorial effort after the movie Pa Pandi. The movie, which also happens to be his 50th cinematic venture, revolves around a simple man from North Chennai who sets out to avenge his family’s death.

Raayan, slated to release on July 26, 2024, features actors SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in prominent roles.

Additionally, Dhanush is currently shooting for his next film called Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The movie, which has already intrigued the audience with its character glimpses, also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Dhanush in talks with Sivakarthikeyan starring Amaran director's next: BUZZ