100 Years of NTR: 5 reasons why NT Rama Rao is the undisputed king of Tollywood

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, is a name that doesn't need any introduction. He is known as the real hero to hundreds of Telugu people for his good deeds as an actor and politician. He is considered a cultural icon and holds a matinee idol status in the Telugu diaspora among whom he is popularly adulated as 'Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarvabhouma'. His screen presence, dancing, and dialogue delivery made audiences stick to their seats like there is magically going on the screen, he was a man that Tollywood will forever cherish.

While as an actor he entertained with 400 films in 4 decades, NT Rama Rao soon made his enigmatic entry into politics and became people's leader. In his political career, he forayed into politics and established the Telugu Desam Party in 1982. Within nine months of launching his political outfit, he won the general elections with a thumping majority and took oath as the CM of unified-AP. He became the only politician who every Telugu person loved and became nine times Cheif Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Today, marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary personality NT Rama Rao and here are a few reasons why he is and shall remain the undisputed King of Tollywood and in the hearts of Telugu audiences.

Thespian

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rap defines what a true actor is. Every time he was on screen, he mesmerised audiences with his unique roles, dancing skills, dialogue delivery, and charming looks. It is not exaggerated to say that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was the first to represent the image of Lord Rama in Tollywood. That doesn't mean he was typecasted to one role, he is a master of every character.

​The heartthrob of united Andhra Pradesh

There is no denying saying that he will always be the heartthrob of United Andhra Pradesh as an actor and politician. There must be very few who can make a place in the hearts of people as a politician and he was one. He was a leader, not a politician, a guiding force to lakhs of Telugu people.

Political career

In his political career, he forayed into politics and established the Telugu Desam Party in 1982. Within a span of nine months from launching his political outfit, he won the general elections with a thumping majority and took oath as the CM of unified-AP. Back then, he was considered as the people’s man, NT Rama Rao created history in politics by becoming back to back nine times as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Game changer of Telugu politics

NT Rama Rao defined politics in Andhra Pradesh. He was thriving who truly stood by the sentence, by the people, for the people and to the people. He turned the game of politics by introducing the mid-day meal program in schools and banning alcohol in the state, among other moves. His measures increased his popularity.

Believes in equality & kindness

NT Rama Rao, despite being the most influential personality of the 80s in Andhra Pradesh. He is still remembered for his good deeds and down-to-earth nature. Most of the time, he sat with his crew members and had food. He did not respect ideological dividing lines. As part of his quirky behaviour, for a while, he wore a saffron dhoti and kurta, and for an even shorter period, he wore a turban in the manner of Swami Vivekananda. He offered namaz with a group of Muslims in his saffron attire.