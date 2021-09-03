101 Jillala Andagadu Movie Review: A comedy that could have been more spirited, nuanced

Title: 101 Jillala Andagadu

Cast: Srinivas Avasarala, Ruhani Sharma and others

Director: Vidyasagar Rachakonda

Rating: 2.5/5

Those Telugu films in which the focal point is some syndrome or alleged flaw or deficiency usually overdo the comedy. In the recent 'Ek Mini Katha', the male protagonist's small penis was blown out of proportion scene after scene. The characters spoke in 'sizes' in the film, so much so, the heroine liked Big Bazar, Big Cinemas and everything 'big'. In '101 Jillala Andagadu' (meaning 'He who is the most handsome one in 101 districts'), the characters talk in 'hair follicles'. If two or more people have two minutes at their disposal, their focus is invariably on the hair or the lack of it. On a matchmaking occasion, the groom's family sees the photo of a dead man and starts talking about his baldness, genes and whatnot!

This is not to say that comedy can't be exaggerated or idiosyncratic. In fact, madcap humour is the best bet when you are dealing with a subject where the male lead has a supposed flaw. GSN (Srinivas Avasarala) is constantly embarrassed that he has to live with premature balding. He covers it up with a wig. But the comedy looks too contrived when most of the characters are not quirky or adequately quirky.

GSN is in love with his colleague Anjali (Ruhani Sharma). She is conveniently beautiful and loves GSN's naivety and innocence. When he behaves like a joker with a dose of self-deprecating humour, she finds him cute. Unlike in 'Bala' (Hindi; 2019), the story is not layered here. Most of the scenes are compulsively about the premature balding, the male lead's slapstick ordeal in covering it up, and the (superficial) emotions spun around the conflict plot point (no prizes for guessing that the well-kept secret is no more a secret after a point).

Despite the fact that the film is backed by cash-rich producers, it doesn't completely shake off its indie flavour. Take the wedding episode in the second half. Had writer Srinivas Avasarala (also the film's non-heroic hero) and director Vidyasagar asked for a Vennela Kishore and/or a Saptagiri, the producers would have satisfied their casting demands. In the absence of masala-type writing, Srinivas has to carry the burden of being both a Mr. Bean and the 'Vivaha Bhojanambu' Satya.

To the film's credit, there are references to inter-generational issues (genes gets translated as karma, right or wrong). Srinivas' stories are usually about middle-class men. The pent-up emotions are not just around the premature balding but also about the financial status. Rohini is seen as GSN's single parent.

The conflict is resolved in a somewhat predictable manner. The monologue is mundane, replete with the ordinariness of a motivational speech (read the 'Fact Vs Opinion' reference). There is a brief back story about GSN's integrity. Had the screenplay introduced this element for a brief while in the first half, the arc would have seemed more complete.

The performances are more or less satisfying. However, the music (by Shakthikanth Karthick) and the cinematography could have been more imaginative.