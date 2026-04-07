11 Best South Comedy Films to Watch on Netflix: Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki, Tovino Thomas’ Thallumaala and Love Today

A good comedy movie often feels like a warm hug, helping viewers relieve stress and unwind. If you’re wondering what to watch online, here are some of the best South Indian comedy films currently available on OTT platforms.

11 Best South Comedy Films to Watch on Netflix

1. Ante Sundaraniki

Cast: Nani , Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Rohini, Nadhiya, Azhagam Perumal, Harsha Vardhan, Prudhvi Raj, Tanvi Ram, Anupama Parameswaran (cameo)

, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Rohini, Nadhiya, Azhagam Perumal, Harsha Vardhan, Prudhvi Raj, Tanvi Ram, Anupama Parameswaran (cameo) Director: Vivek Athreya

Vivek Athreya Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 56 minutes

2 hours and 56 minutes Language: Telugu

Ante Sundaraniki narrates the story of Sundar, a Hindu Brahmin, and Leela, a Christian, who fall in love but fear that their orthodox families will object. To get married, they craft a series of elaborate lies to win over their parents, leading to chaotic and humorous misunderstandings before an eventual confrontation.

Despite its long runtime, the film is one of the best works by Nani and Nazriya, offering a thoroughly entertaining experience.

2. Varane Avshyamundu

Cast: Suresh Gopi , Dulquer Salmaan, Shobhana, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex, Johny Antony, Major Ravi, Naslen

, Dulquer Salmaan, Shobhana, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex, Johny Antony, Major Ravi, Naslen Director: Anoop Sathyan

Anoop Sathyan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Language: Malayalam

Varane Avashyamund is centered on four individuals living in a Chennai apartment complex: Neena, a divorced French tutor; her daughter Nikki, who is seeking an arranged marriage; Major Unnikrishnan, a retired army officer with anger issues; and Bibeesh, a young man struggling with his relationship.

As their lives become romantically intertwined, the film explores how love enters people’s lives at unexpected times, emphasizing that there is no “right” time to fall in love.

3. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT)

Cast: Jiiva , Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, Prathana Nathan, Sai Vignesh, Jenson Dhivakar, Jaiwanth, Subash Kannan, Sarjin Kumar, Anuraj OB

, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, Prathana Nathan, Sai Vignesh, Jenson Dhivakar, Jaiwanth, Subash Kannan, Sarjin Kumar, Anuraj OB Director: Nithish Sahadev

Nithish Sahadev Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

1 hour and 53 minutes Language: Tamil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil follows Jeevarathnam, a village panchayat president tasked with ensuring a wedding runs smoothly. However, chaos erupts when a neighbor passes away on the same day, forcing him to manage both events simultaneously.

With both sides unwilling to compromise, Jeevarathnam finds himself at the center of escalating tensions, trying to restore balance and harmony.

4. F3: Fun and Frustration

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati , Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Vennela Kishore

, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Vennela Kishore Director: Anil Ravipudi

Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes

2 hours and 28 minutes Language: Telugu

Venky, an RTO broker, and Varun, a small-time fraudster, both struggle with financial problems and look for quick ways to get rich. Their troubles deepen when Harika and Honey, along with their families, con them out of a large sum of money.

Desperate, they independently devise the same plan, to become instant millionaires by conning a wealthy man, Anand Prasad, leading to a series of chaotic and comedic events.

5. Masthishka Maranam

Cast: Rajisha Vijayan , Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Divya Prabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna, Nandhu, Zhinz Shan, Ann Saleem, Santhy Balachandran

, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Divya Prabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna, Nandhu, Zhinz Shan, Ann Saleem, Santhy Balachandran Director: Krishand

Krishand Genre: Offbeat Sci-fi Comedy Satire

Offbeat Sci-fi Comedy Satire Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Language: Malayalam

Masthishka Maranam – A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories is set in the year 2040 in Neo Kochi, where AI and robotics dominate daily life. The story follows Bimal, a man coping with the loss of his daughter through immersive sensory experiences. During one such experience, he uncovers a disturbing memory involving a superstar, triggering a chain of chaotic events.

6. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anish Yohan Kuruvilla

, Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anish Yohan Kuruvilla Director: Desingh Periyasamy

Desingh Periyasamy Genre: Romantic Heist Comedy

Romantic Heist Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Language: Tamil

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal narrates the story of two charming con artists who run online shopping scams. After falling in love and deciding to reform, their past catches up with them as a determined cop pursues them, leading to a twist-filled heist narrative.

7. Mad

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan , Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan

Narne Nithiin, , Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan Director: Kalyan Shankar

Kalyan Shankar Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Language: Telugu

Mad is set in an engineering college, where three friends, Manoj, Ashok, and Damodar, are students who become best friends. As all three of them fall in love, they must navigate friendship, love, and youthful chaos as they experience college life and relationships.

8. Thallumaala

Cast: Tovino Thomas , Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Swathi Das Prabhu, Adhri Joe, Austin Dan, Binu Pappu, Gokulan, Johny Antony, Chemban Vinod Jose, Neena Kurup

, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Swathi Das Prabhu, Adhri Joe, Austin Dan, Binu Pappu, Gokulan, Johny Antony, Chemban Vinod Jose, Neena Kurup Director: Khalid Rahman

Genre: Comedy Action Thriller

Comedy Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Language: Malayalam

Thallumaala follows the story of Waseem and his gang, whose lives revolve around chaotic fights and rivalries. After a disastrous wedding incident, his relationships and rivalries spiral into further chaos.

9. Love Today

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan , Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Akshaya Udayakumar, Prathana Nathan

, Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Akshaya Udayakumar, Prathana Nathan Director: Pradeep Ranganathan

Pradeep Ranganathan Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Language: Tamil

Love Today narrates the story of a couple, Uthaman Pradeep and Nikitha, who exchange phones for a day at the her father's insistence, leading to shocking revelations about their private lives and testing their relationship.

10. Little Hearts

Cast: Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Raja Prajwal, Sai Marthand, Jai Krishna

Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Raja Prajwal, Sai Marthand, Jai Krishna Director: Sai Marthand

Sai Marthand Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Language: Telugu

Set in the year 2015, Little Hearts follows Akhil, a carefree youngster who joins a coaching center after failing entrance exams, leading to a journey of self-discovery.

Also, what begins as a relentless attempt to get his love’s attention soon develops into a mutual relationship. Whether they manage to stay together until the end and figure out their careers forms the crux of the story.

11. With Love

Cast: Abishan Jeevinth , Anaswara Rajan, Ayaz Khan, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, Theni Murugan, Saravanan, Ravi Mariya, RJ Ananthi

, Anaswara Rajan, Ayaz Khan, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, Theni Murugan, Saravanan, Ravi Mariya, RJ Ananthi Director: Madhan

Madhan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Language: Tamil

With Love follows Sathyaseelan, an awkward man who fears romance, and Monisha, a lively woman he meets on a blind date. As they reconnect over shared past experiences, they embark on a journey to revisit their former loves, leading to emotional discoveries and unexpected bonds.

These films are among the best South Indian comedy titles currently available on OTT platforms, with many more options across different languages also ready for streaming.

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