11 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: R Madhavan's GDN, Anbe Diana to Achyuta Avataaram
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films lined up for theatrical release this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of upcoming releases.
11 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. GDN
- Cast: R Madhavan, GDN also stars Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan
- Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar
- Genre: Biographical Period Drama
- Language: Tamil and Telugu versions
- Release Date: July 17, 2026
The plot of GDN revolves around the remarkable journey of GD Naidu, highlighting the challenges he faced throughout his life and career. Set during the pre-independence era, the film explores his rise as an inventor, entrepreneur, and visionary while showcasing the obstacles he encountered along the way.
2. Anbe Diana
- Cast: Pari Elavazhagan and Ramya Ranganathan
- Director: Pari Elavazhagan
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: July 17, 2026
The plot of Anbe Diana explores the chaotic relationship between a Telugu boy and an Anglo-Indian girl living in Perambur, Chennai. Their romance faces comical hurdles tested by cultural differences, family expectations, and unexpected twists.
3. Achyuta Avataaram
- Cast: Malavika Nandan, Avinash,Seema G. Nair
- Director: Punith
- Genre: Thriller
- Language: Tamil,Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
- Release Date: July 17, 2026
The plot of Achyuta Avataaram explores follows Achyuta, a young woman whose life is devastated by a devastating, highly sophisticated global scam. When the scam people trouble her village, she refuses to back out and decides to fight back. The plot reveals her transformation as she masters the digital space to avenge threat against online fraud.
4. Oh...! Sukumari
- Cast: Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh
- Director: Bharat Dharshan
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Tamil,Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi
- Release Date: July 17, 2026
The plot follows an ambitious man whose life is upended when he falls in love with Sukumari, only to get caught in a web of humor and a massive hidden secret guarded by her father.
5. Varavu
- Cast: Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Murali Gopy, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Vishwanath
- Director: Shaji Kailas
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: July 16, 2026
The movie follows a man who returns to his hillside town years later to exact retribution after a powerful elite previously victimized his family.
6. Sarvantaryami
- Cast: Auto Nagaraj, Baby Myra, Amulya Narayan, Tejaswini D Jain, Victory Vasu
- Director: Rangaswamy Kapanipalya
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: July 16, 17, 2026
The film is about drama that tackles the modern-day consequences of digital misuse and mobile phone addiction, shedding light on the negative impacts of technology on individuals and families.
7. Father's Day
- Cast: Ajith Hande and Harshil Koushik
- Director: Rajaram Rajendran
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: July 17, 2026
The plot follows an expectant father who discovers his estranged dad is alive and takes a motorcycle trip across rural Karnataka to reconnect.
8. Oka Court Case
- Cast: Suryaansh Ayila, Tanisha Mishra, Prudhvi Raj, Satya Krishnan
- Director: Ganesh Pudi
- Genre: Romantic, Comedy, Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 17, 2026
The film explores the aftermath of a breakup when a jilted ex-boyfriend takes his former lover to court after she leaves him because his lifestyle and behaviors are incompatible with her.
9. Vadala
- Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Hrithika Srinivas, Laya, Srinivas Avasarala
- Director: Vamsi Krishna Akella
- Genre: Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 16-17, 2026
The film follows a couple whose lives unravel into emotional chaos when an unexpected presence enters their world, blurring the lines between love, attachment, and obsession.
10. Raja The Raja
- Cast: Ruthvik Kondakindi and Vishakha Dhiman
- Director: Annil Boyiidapu
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 16-17, 2026
Raja The Raja follows an aspiring fashion designer who fights to pursue his creative ambitions against the strict wishes of his father. His journey takes a turn into romance as love unexpectedly enters his life, complicating his path to self-discovery and success.
11. Bagavan
- Cast: Aari Arujunan, Pujitha Ponnada, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Jagan Purushottam, Santhosh Prathap, Yog Japee
- Director: S.Kalingan
- Genre: Thriller
- Language: Tamil and Telugu
- Release Date: July 17, 2026
Bagavan follows a humble taxi driver caught in a race to solve a mythic mystery after archaeologists unearth an ancient box in the sacred city of Allinagaram.
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