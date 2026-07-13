11 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: R Madhavan's GDN, Anbe Diana to Achyuta Avataaram

South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films lined up for theatrical release this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of upcoming releases.

11 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. GDN

Cast: R Madhavan , GDN also stars Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan

, GDN also stars Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Krishnakumar Ramakumar Genre: Biographical Period Drama

Biographical Period Drama Language: Tamil and Telugu versions

Tamil and Telugu versions Release Date: July 17, 2026

The plot of GDN revolves around the remarkable journey of GD Naidu, highlighting the challenges he faced throughout his life and career. Set during the pre-independence era, the film explores his rise as an inventor, entrepreneur, and visionary while showcasing the obstacles he encountered along the way.

2. Anbe Diana

Cast: Pari Elavazhagan and Ramya Ranganathan

Pari Elavazhagan and Ramya Ranganathan Director: Pari Elavazhagan

Pari Elavazhagan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: July 17, 2026

The plot of Anbe Diana explores the chaotic relationship between a Telugu boy and an Anglo-Indian girl living in Perambur, Chennai. Their romance faces comical hurdles tested by cultural differences, family expectations, and unexpected twists.

3. Achyuta Avataaram

Cast: Malavika Nandan , Avinash ,Seema G. Nair

Malavika Nandan , Avinash ,Seema G. Nair Director: Punith

Punith Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Tamil,Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Tamil,Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Release Date: July 17, 2026

The plot of Achyuta Avataaram explores follows Achyuta, a young woman whose life is devastated by a devastating, highly sophisticated global scam. When the scam people trouble her village, she refuses to back out and decides to fight back. The plot reveals her transformation as she masters the digital space to avenge threat against online fraud.

4. Oh...! Sukumari

Cast: Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh

Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh Director: Bharat Dharshan

Bharat Dharshan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil,Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi

Tamil,Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi Release Date: July 17, 2026

The plot follows an ambitious man whose life is upended when he falls in love with Sukumari, only to get caught in a web of humor and a massive hidden secret guarded by her father.

5. Varavu

Cast: Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Murali Gopy, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Vishwanath

Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Murali Gopy, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Vishwanath Director: Shaji Kailas

Shaji Kailas Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: July 16, 2026

The movie follows a man who returns to his hillside town years later to exact retribution after a powerful elite previously victimized his family.

6. Sarvantaryami

Cast: Auto Nagaraj , Baby Myra , Amulya Narayan , Tejaswini D Jain, Victory Vasu

Auto Nagaraj , Baby Myra , Amulya Narayan , Tejaswini D Jain, Victory Vasu Director: Rangaswamy Kapanipalya

Rangaswamy Kapanipalya Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: July 16, 17, 2026

The film is about drama that tackles the modern-day consequences of digital misuse and mobile phone addiction, shedding light on the negative impacts of technology on individuals and families.

7. Father's Day

Cast: Ajith Hande and Harshil Koushik

Ajith Hande and Harshil Koushik Director: Rajaram Rajendran

Rajaram Rajendran Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: July 17, 2026

The plot follows an expectant father who discovers his estranged dad is alive and takes a motorcycle trip across rural Karnataka to reconnect.

8. Oka Court Case

Cast: Suryaansh Ayila , Tanisha Mishra , Prudhvi Raj, Satya Krishnan

Suryaansh Ayila , Tanisha Mishra , Prudhvi Raj, Satya Krishnan Director: Ganesh Pudi

Ganesh Pudi Genre: Romantic, Comedy, Drama

Romantic, Comedy, Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 17, 2026

The film explores the aftermath of a breakup when a jilted ex-boyfriend takes his former lover to court after she leaves him because his lifestyle and behaviors are incompatible with her.

9. Vadala

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Hrithika Srinivas, Laya, Srinivas Avasarala

Jagapathi Babu, Hrithika Srinivas, Laya, Srinivas Avasarala Director: Vamsi Krishna Akella

Vamsi Krishna Akella Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 16-17, 2026

The film follows a couple whose lives unravel into emotional chaos when an unexpected presence enters their world, blurring the lines between love, attachment, and obsession.

10. Raja The Raja

Cast: Ruthvik Kondakindi and Vishakha Dhiman

Ruthvik Kondakindi and Vishakha Dhiman Director: Annil Boyiidapu

Annil Boyiidapu Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 16-17, 2026

Raja The Raja follows an aspiring fashion designer who fights to pursue his creative ambitions against the strict wishes of his father . His journey takes a turn into romance as love unexpectedly enters his life, complicating his path to self-discovery and success.

11. Bagavan

Cast: Aari Arujunan, Pujitha Ponnada , Aadukalam Murugadoss , Jagan Purushottam , Santhosh Prathap , Yog Japee

Aari Arujunan, Pujitha Ponnada , Aadukalam Murugadoss , Jagan Purushottam , Santhosh Prathap , Yog Japee Director: S.Kalingan

S.Kalingan Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Tamil and Telugu

Tamil and Telugu Release Date: July 17, 2026

Bagavan follows a humble taxi driver caught in a race to solve a mythic mystery after archaeologists unearth an ancient box in the sacred city of Allinagaram.

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