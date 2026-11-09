11 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Arjun Das starrer John Doe to Mouli’s DNK and Anaswara Rajan’s Itllu Arjuna

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

11 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. John Doe

Cast: Arjun Das , Sanchana Natarajan, Anupama Kumar, Badava Gopi, Archana Chandhoke

, Sanchana Natarajan, Anupama Kumar, Badava Gopi, Archana Chandhoke Director: Madhumita Sundararaman

Madhumita Sundararaman Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 13, 2026

John Doe follows a young boy who mysteriously disappears after a late-night outing in a quiet town in Tamil Nadu. A guilt-ridden local officer, Chandru, takes charge of the search. What begins as a family's desperate search soon reveals a disturbing pattern of 18 children vanishing under identical circumstances.

As Chandru digs deeper, he encounters a mysterious identity known as John Doe, uncovering a web of unsettling secrets that challenges his perception of reality.

2. GOAT

Cast: Sudigali Sudheer, Divya Bharathi, Nithin Prasanna, Sarvadaman Banerjee , Brahmaji, Prudhviraj

Sudigali Sudheer, Divya Bharathi, Nithin Prasanna, , Brahmaji, Prudhviraj Director: Vedavyas Akula

Vedavyas Akula Genre: Comedy Action Drama

Comedy Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 12, 2026

Set in a village in Konaseema following India's 1983 World Cup victory, GOAT follows Gana, a carefree young man whose plan to stage a fake abduction goes hilariously wrong when he abducts the wrong woman.

As unexpected complications pull him and his friends into a powerful local group, Gana finds himself caught in a series of chaotic encounters. With the village's future at stake, he must find the courage to stand up against the group and turn things around.

3. Rashi

Cast: Aditya Shashikumar, Samikshaa, Ramesh Indira, Tabla Nani, Veena Sunder

Aditya Shashikumar, Samikshaa, Ramesh Indira, Tabla Nani, Veena Sunder Director: Vijay Palegar

Vijay Palegar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: November 13, 2026

Rashi follows Shivaraj, a young man from a rural village who moves to the city to pursue his college education. As he embraces new experiences, he meets Radhya, and their friendship blossoms into love. Together, they navigate the joys and challenges of romance and family relationships in an emotional yet lighthearted journey.

4. Bouma

Cast: Dileesh Pothan , Vineeth, Sagar Surya, Aditi Balan, Revathy Sharma

, Vineeth, Sagar Surya, Aditi Balan, Revathy Sharma Director: Rejin S. Babu

Rejin S. Babu Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: November 12, 2026

Bouma follows a struggling singer who returns to a secluded estate connected to a past she can barely remember. As unsettling events unfold, her forgotten memories begin to intertwine with reality. Meanwhile, an officer searches a series of mysterious disappearances involving local women, gradually uncovering hidden secrets and disturbing revelations surrounding the estate.

5. DNK (Donga Naa Koduku)

Cast: Mouli , Sushmitha Shetty, Ali, Rajitha, Raghu Babu, Gundu Sudharshan

, Sushmitha Shetty, Ali, Rajitha, Raghu Babu, Gundu Sudharshan Director: Sreenu Kambala

Sreenu Kambala Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 13, 2026

DNK tells the tale of Eeshwar, a college dropout with a habit of stealing and an obsession with easy money. Living with his eccentric, money-minded parents, girlfriend, and close friend, he finds himself caught up in a chaotic jewelry shop heist driven by financial struggles and his desire for wealth.

What follows is a series of hilarious mishaps and unexpected complications that turn his life and his family's world upside down.

6. Chandrayan

Cast: Shiva Kumar Dheekonda, Swapna Priyadarshini, Ravi Siva Teja, Lokesh Murukurth

Shiva Kumar Dheekonda, Swapna Priyadarshini, Ravi Siva Teja, Lokesh Murukurth Director: Srinath Chandrashekar

Srinath Chandrashekar Genre: Adventure Comedy

Adventure Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 13, 2026

Chandrayan follows three naïve youngsters from Telangana, who dream of travelling to the Moon after feeling overshadowed by the success of icons like Allu Arjun and Virat Kohli.

Despite having little scientific knowledge or money, they establish their own makeshift space programme, MSRO, and attempt to build a homemade rocket using scrap materials. Their increasingly chaotic experiments, including an attempt to launch a chicken into space, lead to a series of hilarious misadventures.

7. Kalusha

Cast: Yuvaan Pratap, Aishwarya Muthuraj, Sangeeta Narendra, KS Sridhar, Bala Rajawadi

Yuvaan Pratap, Aishwarya Muthuraj, Sangeeta Narendra, KS Sridhar, Bala Rajawadi Director: Shanmuk Shiva

Shanmuk Shiva Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: November 13, 2026

Kalusha follows Deva, an ordinary man whose life takes a drastic turn after he becomes the subject of an unauthorized medical experiment, altering his physical and psychological state. Meanwhile, officer Ashok Kumar searches a series of mysterious disappearances, gradually uncovering a disturbing network of secret experiments targeting vulnerable individuals.

As Deva's path crosses with that of a middle-class young woman, their lives become entangled in hidden agendas and unexpected revelations.

8. Maya Lady

Cast: Rakesh Varre, Madhumita Sarcar, Sathya, Indraja, Madhurima Narla, Lavanya Reddy, Vinoth Kishan

Rakesh Varre, Madhumita Sarcar, Sathya, Indraja, Madhurima Narla, Lavanya Reddy, Vinoth Kishan Director: Sankar Kesanakurthi

Sankar Kesanakurthi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 13, 2026

Maya Lady follows Krish, a dedicated karate and self-defense coach searching for his ideal life partner. His life takes an unexpected turn when he falls for Asha, a charming and gentle woman, only to discover that she has an identical twin sister, Rupa, whose bold and fearless personality is the complete opposite.

Caught between the contrasting personalities of the sisters, Krish must navigate emotional complications.

9. Dark Chocolate

Cast: Vishwadev Rachakonda, Bindu Madhavi, Rakesh Rachakonda, Ramesh Konambhotla

Vishwadev Rachakonda, Bindu Madhavi, Rakesh Rachakonda, Ramesh Konambhotla Director: Shashank Srivatsavaya

Shashank Srivatsavaya Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 13, 2026

Dark Chocolate follows Yagna, an arrogant former star whose career takes a nosedive after a series of box-office failures and public backlash. Desperate to reclaim his lost fame, he lures three people from his past to an isolated mansion as part of an elaborate comeback plan.

However, as strange events unfold and reality begins to blur with hallucinations, Yagna finds himself spiralling into paranoia, leading to a surreal psychological journey.

10. Melcow Pondicherry

Cast: Althaf Salim , Balu Varghese, Sarath Sabha, Arjun Ashokan, Motta Rajendran, Diya Deepan

, Balu Varghese, Sarath Sabha, Arjun Ashokan, Motta Rajendran, Diya Deepan Director: Nikhil Mohan

Nikhil Mohan Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: November 13, 2026

Melcow Pondicherry follows a group of friends who head to Pondicherry for a fun-filled getaway. Their holiday takes an unexpected turn when one of them mysteriously goes missing, forcing the rest to embark on a frantic search across the city.

11. Itllu Arjuna

Cast: Sai Aniesh, Anaswara Rajan , Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel

Sai Aniesh, , Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel Director: Mahesh Uppala

Mahesh Uppala Genre: Action Romantic Drama

Action Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 13, 2026

Itllu Arjun follows Arjuna, a quiet, speech-impaired man with exceptional abilities who secretly harbours feelings for Keerthi. Unable to express his love through words, he conveys his emotions through silent gestures and unwavering devotion.

However, their emotional journey takes an unexpected turn when they become entangled in the world of the powerful Peddanna, pushing Arjuna to overcome his limitations and protect the woman he loves.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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