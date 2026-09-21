11 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Nani’s The Paradise to Meesaya Murukku 2, Keerthy Suresh’s Dorothy
Wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.
11 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. The Paradise
- Cast: Nani, Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sampoornesh Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Keerthy Suresh (cameo)
- Director: Srikanth Odela
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: September 24, 2026
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the underprivileged “crows,” a forgotten community fighting for identity and belonging. Jadal Zamana, a man from the slums, is forced to rise up against the forces that try to keep him and his people on the margins, with a mother-son emotional story at its core.
2. Aaram
- Cast: Saiju Kurup, Anju Kurian, Siddique, Askar Ali, Shaheen Siddique, Harith Vijayakrishnan, Sudheesh
- Director: Rajeesh Parameswaran
- Genre: Psychological Suspense Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Aaram follows an honest officer caught between guilt, fear, and moral conflict as institutional pressure challenges his integrity. The story explores the consequences of difficult choices and the price of confronting the truth.
3. Anbil Avan
- Cast: Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan, Delhi Ganesh, Sabumon Abdusamad
- Director: Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Anbil Avan follows a newly married couple whose peaceful life is upended when an unexpected threat enters their home. He is an assistant manager at a food and beverage company, while his wife Iyal has left her wealthy family behind to build a life with him.
When a mysterious home invasion forces them into a fight for survival, their love and commitment are tested like never before.
4. Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Jeevitham
- Cast: Khan Durrani, Sahiti Avancha, Udhay Pulime, Satyanand Lanka, Kakinada Nani, Sony Reddy
- Director: Ravi Lokireddy
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: September 24, 2026
Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Jeevitham follows Sunaina, a Gen Z teenager caught between two relationships. While at the beach, she hears a mysterious tale about Kalyan and Kamani, whose marriage is disrupted by a vengeful man named Rahul. As the story unfolds, Sunaina discovers an unexpected connection between their past and her own life, changing how she understands love.
5. Meesaya Murukku 2
- Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J. Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Karunas, Yogi Babu, Nassar, Aadukalam Naren, Harshath Khan
- Director: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi
- Genre: Coming-of-Age Musical Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Meesaya Murkku 2 spans three generations of musicians, moving between 1980s Madras and the present day. Centered on traditional gaana music, the story explores the clash between local musical roots, classical expectations, and modern ambitions to take Chennai’s sounds to a wider audience.
Through dreams, setbacks, and perseverance, the film celebrates independent musicians striving to find their voice and earn recognition. The film is a spiritual sequel to 2017’s Meesaya Murkku.
6. Spark
- Cast: Niranjan Sudhindra, Bhavana, Prem Kumar, Rachana Inder, Dharmanna Kadur, Ramesh Indira, Abhay Vashistha
- Director: Mahantesh Handral
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Spark follows an ambitious investigative journalist who begins uncovering a massive financial scam, only to find himself up against a powerful officer. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a hidden conspiracy and follows a trail of clues toward the mysterious mastermind behind the entire operation.
7. Amanushikam
- Cast: Joemon Joshy, Rajesh Paravoor, Kiran Raj, Kodasanad Kanakam, Kobra Rajesh
- Director: Nitheesh K. Nair
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Amanushikam is set in a village haunted by the legend of Cheeru, a yakshi believed to be bound for generations by a sacred iron nail. When the nail is removed, strange events and chaos unfold across the village. Atheist Vinu is wrongly blamed and sets out to uncover the truth, only to have a terrifying encounter that changes his beliefs. The story follows the villagers’ chaotic attempts to understand the haunting while hidden motives gradually come to light.
8. Lenin Pandiyan
- Cast: Gangai Amaran, Shrita Rao, Roja Selvamani, Aadukalam Naren, Bose Venkat, Dhaarshan Ganesan
- Director: P. Balachandran
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Lenin Pandiyan follows a rural farming village threatened by an illegal sand-mining operation that devastates its natural resources and disrupts the lives of its people. Led by humble farmer Lenin Pandiyan, the villagers unite with an idealistic young officer, Maravarman Sundarapandiyan, and other community allies to protect their land and way of life. Together, they challenge a powerful network and fight to preserve the village’s ecology.
9. Dhoomakethu
- Cast: Sajin Gopu, Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan, Manju Pillai
- Director: Sudhi Maddison
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Dhoomakethu follows a newlywed couple who become trapped in a mysterious time loop immediately after their wedding, with a home invasion happening every time. As the same terrifying events repeat, the groom, along with his best friend, must uncover the truth behind the incident before time resets again and breaks the cycle.
10. Dorothy
- Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, Rishikanth, Muthukumar
- Director: Karthik Subbaraj
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up in a harsh, tradition-bound community. Their lives change when Dorothy enters the family after marrying Subbu’s brother. Her compassion and forthright nature challenge the community’s rigid norms, transforming Subbu’s outlook and testing the lifelong bond between the two friends as tensions begin to rise.
While unconfirmed, the movie is expected to explore elements within the LGBTQ+ community.
11. Anumana Pakshi
- Cast: Rag Mayur, Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Raasi
- Director: Vimal Krishna
- Genre: Comedy Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: September 25, 2026
Anumana Pakshi follows Sunny, an eccentric overthinker who constantly doubts everything and everyone around him. Concerned by his suspicious nature, his parents send him away, making his way to Kashmir, where he meets a young woman and falls in love. But when an officer begins pursuing him, Sunny’s quirky journey turns into a mystery thriller, as the truth behind his time in Kashmir gradually unfolds.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.
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