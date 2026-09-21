11 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Nani’s The Paradise to Meesaya Murukku 2, Keerthy Suresh’s Dorothy

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

11 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. The Paradise

Cast: Nani , Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sampoornesh Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Keerthy Suresh (cameo)

, Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sampoornesh Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Keerthy Suresh (cameo) Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 24, 2026

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows the underprivileged “crows,” a forgotten community fighting for identity and belonging. Jadal Zamana, a man from the slums, is forced to rise up against the forces that try to keep him and his people on the margins, with a mother-son emotional story at its core.

2. Aaram

Cast: Saiju Kurup , Anju Kurian, Siddique, Askar Ali, Shaheen Siddique, Harith Vijayakrishnan, Sudheesh

, Anju Kurian, Siddique, Askar Ali, Shaheen Siddique, Harith Vijayakrishnan, Sudheesh Director: Rajeesh Parameswaran

Rajeesh Parameswaran Genre: Psychological Suspense Thriller

Psychological Suspense Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: September 25, 2026

Aaram follows an honest officer caught between guilt, fear, and moral conflict as institutional pressure challenges his integrity. The story explores the consequences of difficult choices and the price of confronting the truth.

3. Anbil Avan

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan , Delhi Ganesh, Sabumon Abdusamad

Ashok Selvan, , Delhi Ganesh, Sabumon Abdusamad Director: Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan

Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 25, 2026

Anbil Avan follows a newly married couple whose peaceful life is upended when an unexpected threat enters their home. He is an assistant manager at a food and beverage company, while his wife Iyal has left her wealthy family behind to build a life with him.

When a mysterious home invasion forces them into a fight for survival, their love and commitment are tested like never before.

4. Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Jeevitham

Cast: Khan Durrani, Sahiti Avancha, Udhay Pulime, Satyanand Lanka, Kakinada Nani, Sony Reddy

Khan Durrani, Sahiti Avancha, Udhay Pulime, Satyanand Lanka, Kakinada Nani, Sony Reddy Director: Ravi Lokireddy

Ravi Lokireddy Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 24, 2026

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Jeevitham follows Sunaina, a Gen Z teenager caught between two relationships. While at the beach, she hears a mysterious tale about Kalyan and Kamani, whose marriage is disrupted by a vengeful man named Rahul. As the story unfolds, Sunaina discovers an unexpected connection between their past and her own life, changing how she understands love.

5. Meesaya Murukku 2

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi , Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J. Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Karunas, Yogi Babu, Nassar, Aadukalam Naren, Harshath Khan

, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J. Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Karunas, Yogi Babu, Nassar, Aadukalam Naren, Harshath Khan Director: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi

Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi Genre: Coming-of-Age Musical Drama

Coming-of-Age Musical Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 25, 2026

Meesaya Murkku 2 spans three generations of musicians, moving between 1980s Madras and the present day. Centered on traditional gaana music, the story explores the clash between local musical roots, classical expectations, and modern ambitions to take Chennai’s sounds to a wider audience.

Through dreams, setbacks, and perseverance, the film celebrates independent musicians striving to find their voice and earn recognition. The film is a spiritual sequel to 2017’s Meesaya Murkku.

6. Spark

Cast: Niranjan Sudhindra, Bhavana , Prem Kumar, Rachana Inder, Dharmanna Kadur, Ramesh Indira, Abhay Vashistha

Niranjan Sudhindra, , Prem Kumar, Rachana Inder, Dharmanna Kadur, Ramesh Indira, Abhay Vashistha Director: Mahantesh Handral

Mahantesh Handral Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: September 25, 2026

Spark follows an ambitious investigative journalist who begins uncovering a massive financial scam, only to find himself up against a powerful officer. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a hidden conspiracy and follows a trail of clues toward the mysterious mastermind behind the entire operation.

7. Amanushikam

Cast: Joemon Joshy, Rajesh Paravoor, Kiran Raj, Kodasanad Kanakam, Kobra Rajesh

Joemon Joshy, Rajesh Paravoor, Kiran Raj, Kodasanad Kanakam, Kobra Rajesh Director: Nitheesh K. Nair

Nitheesh K. Nair Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: September 25, 2026

Amanushikam is set in a village haunted by the legend of Cheeru, a yakshi believed to be bound for generations by a sacred iron nail. When the nail is removed, strange events and chaos unfold across the village. Atheist Vinu is wrongly blamed and sets out to uncover the truth, only to have a terrifying encounter that changes his beliefs. The story follows the villagers’ chaotic attempts to understand the haunting while hidden motives gradually come to light.

8. Lenin Pandiyan

Cast: Gangai Amaran, Shrita Rao, Roja Selvamani, Aadukalam Naren, Bose Venkat, Dhaarshan Ganesan

Gangai Amaran, Shrita Rao, Roja Selvamani, Aadukalam Naren, Bose Venkat, Dhaarshan Ganesan Director: P. Balachandran

P. Balachandran Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 25, 2026

Lenin Pandiyan follows a rural farming village threatened by an illegal sand-mining operation that devastates its natural resources and disrupts the lives of its people. Led by humble farmer Lenin Pandiyan, the villagers unite with an idealistic young officer, Maravarman Sundarapandiyan, and other community allies to protect their land and way of life. Together, they challenge a powerful network and fight to preserve the village’s ecology.

9. Dhoomakethu

Cast: Sajin Gopu , Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan, Manju Pillai

, Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan, Manju Pillai Director: Sudhi Maddison

Sudhi Maddison Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: September 25, 2026

Dhoomakethu follows a newlywed couple who become trapped in a mysterious time loop immediately after their wedding, with a home invasion happening every time. As the same terrifying events repeat, the groom, along with his best friend, must uncover the truth behind the incident before time resets again and breaks the cycle.

10. Dorothy

Cast: Keerthy Suresh , Sananth, Rishikanth, Muthukumar

, Sananth, Rishikanth, Muthukumar Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 25, 2026

Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up in a harsh, tradition-bound community. Their lives change when Dorothy enters the family after marrying Subbu’s brother. Her compassion and forthright nature challenge the community’s rigid norms, transforming Subbu’s outlook and testing the lifelong bond between the two friends as tensions begin to rise.

While unconfirmed, the movie is expected to explore elements within the LGBTQ+ community.

11. Anumana Pakshi

Cast: Rag Mayur, Merin Philip , Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Raasi

Rag Mayur, , Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Raasi Director: Vimal Krishna

Vimal Krishna Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 25, 2026

Anumana Pakshi follows Sunny, an eccentric overthinker who constantly doubts everything and everyone around him. Concerned by his suspicious nature, his parents send him away, making his way to Kashmir, where he meets a young woman and falls in love. But when an officer begins pursuing him, Sunny’s quirky journey turns into a mystery thriller, as the truth behind his time in Kashmir gradually unfolds.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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