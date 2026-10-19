11 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Prashanth Neel’s 418 to Jayasurya, Vinayakan starrer Titans

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

11 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week

1. 418

Cast: Chaithra J. Achar , Charan Lakkaraju, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav

, Charan Lakkaraju, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav Director: Kirtan Nadagouda

Kirtan Nadagouda Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 23, 2026

Produced by Prashanth Neel, 418 follows a group of students who accidentally open a sealed room linked to mysterious supernatural occurrences. As one of them, Vivek, soon begins experiencing disturbing hallucinations, the arrival of a troubled pregnant woman, Devika, deepens the mystery. As terrifying events unfold, they struggle to uncover the truth behind Room No. 418 and the sinister force lurking within.

2. Udumbanchola Vision

Cast: Mathew Thomas , Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Sudev Nair, Milind Soman, Dileesh Pothan

, Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Sudev Nair, Milind Soman, Dileesh Pothan Director: Salaam Bhukari

Salaam Bhukari Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: October 23, 2026

Udumbanchola Vision follows an ambitious village album designer who unexpectedly takes over a defunct local cable television channel in search of a breakthrough. As he works to revive the channel, his unfiltered broadcasts expose the dark side of the media industry, including sensationalism, corporate rivalry, and hidden power networks. When his reporting threatens influential groups, he refuses to back down, using dangerous secrets from the past to outsmart his powerful rivals in a high-stakes battle for survival.

3. 321 [Love Marriage Vs Arranged]

Cast: Mohith Pedada, Lavanya Sahukara, Yamini Surisetty, Vivan Surya, Lakshmi Vennela, Kunthi Srinivas

Mohith Pedada, Lavanya Sahukara, Yamini Surisetty, Vivan Surya, Lakshmi Vennela, Kunthi Srinivas Director: Shanthikumar Chilumula

Shanthikumar Chilumula Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 23, 2026

321 [Love Marriage Vs Arranged] follows Abhi, a software engineer who believes marriage should be based on love, and Shruthi, an independent woman who believes love develops after marriage. Despite their contrasting views, the two fall for each other, only to face mounting pressure from their families to settle their differences or agree to an arranged match.

Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when two women from Abhi's past, Radha and Laya, reappear, bringing unresolved secrets and suspicion into the picture. Caught between love and unexpected complications, Abhi must make a life-changing decision about his future.

4. Haiku

Cast: Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, Femina George , Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu, Mime Gopi

Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, , Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu, Mime Gopi Director: Yuvaraj Chinnasamy

Yuvaraj Chinnasamy Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 23, 2026

Haiku follows Mano, a young man who becomes the only male student in a women's college. As he navigates the unusual campus environment, he falls for a fellow student and expresses his feelings through heartfelt haiku poetry. Their budding romance takes several unexpected turns with the arrival of a spirited girl who complicates their relationship.

Spanning the ages of 19 to 26, the story traces Mano's journey from college romance to adulthood, as the couple confront the challenges of keeping their relationship alive.

5. Shabari

Cast: Samarth Ramesh, Kruthika Gowda, Dhanvi Chinnu, MK Mata, Ninasam Ashwath, Yogesh Veerahanumanthappa

Samarth Ramesh, Kruthika Gowda, Dhanvi Chinnu, MK Mata, Ninasam Ashwath, Yogesh Veerahanumanthappa Director: Orata Shree

Orata Shree Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: October 23, 2026

Shabari follows an ordinary man whose life revolves around his beloved vintage jeep. His quiet existence takes an unexpected turn when he meets a vulnerable young girl named Shabari, and the two develop a deep father-daughter bond.

However, their newfound happiness is threatened when a dark secret from the past resurfaces, putting the girl in danger. Determined to protect her at all costs, the man turns to his trusted jeep and embarks on a dangerous fight for their survival.

6. Orijinal

Cast: Sreenath Bhasi , Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Saaf Boi, Binu Pappu, Femina George, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Gokulan, Aneesh G, Salim Hassan, Dinesh Prabhakar

, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Saaf Boi, Binu Pappu, Femina George, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Gokulan, Aneesh G, Salim Hassan, Dinesh Prabhakar Director: Ramees

Ramees Genre: Sci-fi Comedy Thriller

Sci-fi Comedy Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: October 23, 2026

Orijinal follows three officers who venture into the dense Velloorkkatt forest on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to find a missing colleague. Their search takes a bizarre turn when they discover that the forest is governed by a supernatural force capable of resetting time under specific conditions.

As one of the officers becomes trapped in a mysterious time loop, different versions of the same person from alternate timelines begin to collide. With memories, identities, and realities becoming increasingly distorted, the officers must uncover the secrets behind the forest's strange powers and find a way to escape the endless cycle before their realities unravel completely.

7. Vidiyum Kaathiru

Cast: MS Bhaskar, Amjada Sherin, Gopi Ayothi, Rakesh Ramanathan

MS Bhaskar, Amjada Sherin, Gopi Ayothi, Rakesh Ramanathan Director: Aravinda Rajan

Aravinda Rajan Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 23, 2026

Vidiyum Kaathiru follows two officers assigned to guard the scene of a brutal event in which a prominent doctor and his entire family were involved. As night falls, the officers encounter terrifying supernatural forces inside the house, turning their routine duty into a fight for survival as they attempt to uncover the mystery behind the family's end.

8. Crime 302

Cast: Siddique, Saju Navodaya, Sudheer Sukumaran, Jaseela Parveen, Dinesh Paniker, Sree Saranya

Siddique, Saju Navodaya, Sudheer Sukumaran, Jaseela Parveen, Dinesh Paniker, Sree Saranya Director: Sajeer Sainudeen

Sajeer Sainudeen Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: October 23, 2026

Crime 302 revolves around the high-profile incident involving a prominent businessman, triggering a complex search. A seasoned researcher must piece together forensic evidence, trace crucial clues, and navigate a web of deceit to uncover the truth.

As the search progresses, several people connected to the victim come under suspicion, revealing hidden secrets and a deeper motive driven by revenge. With the mystery deepening at every turn, the film explores how every incident leaves a trace and how seemingly unrelated events may conceal a darker truth.

9. Delivery Boy

Cast: Leo Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar , Brigida Saga, Kaali Venkat, Jenson Dhivakar, Matheswaran Sellappan

Leo Sivakumar, , Brigida Saga, Kaali Venkat, Jenson Dhivakar, Matheswaran Sellappan Director: Nani Darla

Nani Darla Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 23, 2026

Delivery Boy follows a young food delivery executive who dreams of becoming an officer while caring for his loving mother, Lakshmi. When his mother suffers a serious accident, he steals money from a man to pay for her treatment.

Although the theft saves her life, it leads him into an unexpected conspiracy involving seven childhood friends turned outlaws. Things take a troubling turn when he discovers that the man he robbed has been falsely implicated in an incident linked to the gang. Burdened by guilt, the delivery boy risks everything to expose the real culprits.

10. Titans

Cast: Jayasurya , Vinayakan, Nihal Nizam, Baby Jean, Sunny Wayne, Indrans

, Vinayakan, Nihal Nizam, Baby Jean, Sunny Wayne, Indrans Director: Prince Joy

Prince Joy Genre: Fantasy Comedy Thriller

Fantasy Comedy Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: October 22, 2026

Titans follows Antony Yakuza, a small-time outlaw desperate to earn respect in the underworld. Along with his tech-savvy roommate Anwar, he plans a major heist to secure their future and recruits Rejimon as their getaway driver.

However, Rejimon turns out to be far more mysterious than he appears, disrupting their plans and attempting to steer Antony towards a different path. As the heist spirals out of control, the trio is drawn into a bizarre battle between angels and demons where reality blurs and the inexplicable collide.

11. Titanic

Cast: Kalaiyarasan, Anandhi, Ragav Vijay, Ashna Zaveri, Kaali Venkat, Jangiri Madhumitha, Gayathrie

Kalaiyarasan, Anandhi, Ragav Vijay, Ashna Zaveri, Kaali Venkat, Jangiri Madhumitha, Gayathrie Director: M. Janakiraman

M. Janakiraman Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 23, 2026

Titanic follows two men whose road trip from Chennai to Bengaluru turns into an adventure. What begins as a straightforward journey soon becomes a series of hilarious misadventures as they attempt to win over their love interests.

As misunderstandings and unexpected complications derail their plans, their romantic pursuits descend into comedic chaos.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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