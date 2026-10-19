11 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Prashanth Neel’s 418 to Jayasurya, Vinayakan starrer Titans
Wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.
11 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week
1. 418
- Cast: Chaithra J. Achar, Charan Lakkaraju, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil, Shree Vaishnav
- Director: Kirtan Nadagouda
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Produced by Prashanth Neel, 418 follows a group of students who accidentally open a sealed room linked to mysterious supernatural occurrences. As one of them, Vivek, soon begins experiencing disturbing hallucinations, the arrival of a troubled pregnant woman, Devika, deepens the mystery. As terrifying events unfold, they struggle to uncover the truth behind Room No. 418 and the sinister force lurking within.
2. Udumbanchola Vision
- Cast: Mathew Thomas, Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Sudev Nair, Milind Soman, Dileesh Pothan
- Director: Salaam Bhukari
- Genre: Thriller Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Udumbanchola Vision follows an ambitious village album designer who unexpectedly takes over a defunct local cable television channel in search of a breakthrough. As he works to revive the channel, his unfiltered broadcasts expose the dark side of the media industry, including sensationalism, corporate rivalry, and hidden power networks. When his reporting threatens influential groups, he refuses to back down, using dangerous secrets from the past to outsmart his powerful rivals in a high-stakes battle for survival.
3. 321 [Love Marriage Vs Arranged]
- Cast: Mohith Pedada, Lavanya Sahukara, Yamini Surisetty, Vivan Surya, Lakshmi Vennela, Kunthi Srinivas
- Director: Shanthikumar Chilumula
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
321 [Love Marriage Vs Arranged] follows Abhi, a software engineer who believes marriage should be based on love, and Shruthi, an independent woman who believes love develops after marriage. Despite their contrasting views, the two fall for each other, only to face mounting pressure from their families to settle their differences or agree to an arranged match.
Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when two women from Abhi's past, Radha and Laya, reappear, bringing unresolved secrets and suspicion into the picture. Caught between love and unexpected complications, Abhi must make a life-changing decision about his future.
4. Haiku
- Cast: Aegan, Sridevi Apalla, Femina George, Adirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu, Mime Gopi
- Director: Yuvaraj Chinnasamy
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Haiku follows Mano, a young man who becomes the only male student in a women's college. As he navigates the unusual campus environment, he falls for a fellow student and expresses his feelings through heartfelt haiku poetry. Their budding romance takes several unexpected turns with the arrival of a spirited girl who complicates their relationship.
Spanning the ages of 19 to 26, the story traces Mano's journey from college romance to adulthood, as the couple confront the challenges of keeping their relationship alive.
5. Shabari
- Cast: Samarth Ramesh, Kruthika Gowda, Dhanvi Chinnu, MK Mata, Ninasam Ashwath, Yogesh Veerahanumanthappa
- Director: Orata Shree
- Genre: Family Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Shabari follows an ordinary man whose life revolves around his beloved vintage jeep. His quiet existence takes an unexpected turn when he meets a vulnerable young girl named Shabari, and the two develop a deep father-daughter bond.
However, their newfound happiness is threatened when a dark secret from the past resurfaces, putting the girl in danger. Determined to protect her at all costs, the man turns to his trusted jeep and embarks on a dangerous fight for their survival.
6. Orijinal
- Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Saaf Boi, Binu Pappu, Femina George, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Gokulan, Aneesh G, Salim Hassan, Dinesh Prabhakar
- Director: Ramees
- Genre: Sci-fi Comedy Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Orijinal follows three officers who venture into the dense Velloorkkatt forest on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to find a missing colleague. Their search takes a bizarre turn when they discover that the forest is governed by a supernatural force capable of resetting time under specific conditions.
As one of the officers becomes trapped in a mysterious time loop, different versions of the same person from alternate timelines begin to collide. With memories, identities, and realities becoming increasingly distorted, the officers must uncover the secrets behind the forest's strange powers and find a way to escape the endless cycle before their realities unravel completely.
7. Vidiyum Kaathiru
- Cast: MS Bhaskar, Amjada Sherin, Gopi Ayothi, Rakesh Ramanathan
- Director: Aravinda Rajan
- Genre: Supernatural Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Vidiyum Kaathiru follows two officers assigned to guard the scene of a brutal event in which a prominent doctor and his entire family were involved. As night falls, the officers encounter terrifying supernatural forces inside the house, turning their routine duty into a fight for survival as they attempt to uncover the mystery behind the family's end.
8. Crime 302
- Cast: Siddique, Saju Navodaya, Sudheer Sukumaran, Jaseela Parveen, Dinesh Paniker, Sree Saranya
- Director: Sajeer Sainudeen
- Genre: Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Crime 302 revolves around the high-profile incident involving a prominent businessman, triggering a complex search. A seasoned researcher must piece together forensic evidence, trace crucial clues, and navigate a web of deceit to uncover the truth.
As the search progresses, several people connected to the victim come under suspicion, revealing hidden secrets and a deeper motive driven by revenge. With the mystery deepening at every turn, the film explores how every incident leaves a trace and how seemingly unrelated events may conceal a darker truth.
9. Delivery Boy
- Cast: Leo Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Brigida Saga, Kaali Venkat, Jenson Dhivakar, Matheswaran Sellappan
- Director: Nani Darla
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Delivery Boy follows a young food delivery executive who dreams of becoming an officer while caring for his loving mother, Lakshmi. When his mother suffers a serious accident, he steals money from a man to pay for her treatment.
Although the theft saves her life, it leads him into an unexpected conspiracy involving seven childhood friends turned outlaws. Things take a troubling turn when he discovers that the man he robbed has been falsely implicated in an incident linked to the gang. Burdened by guilt, the delivery boy risks everything to expose the real culprits.
10. Titans
- Cast: Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Nihal Nizam, Baby Jean, Sunny Wayne, Indrans
- Director: Prince Joy
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: October 22, 2026
Titans follows Antony Yakuza, a small-time outlaw desperate to earn respect in the underworld. Along with his tech-savvy roommate Anwar, he plans a major heist to secure their future and recruits Rejimon as their getaway driver.
However, Rejimon turns out to be far more mysterious than he appears, disrupting their plans and attempting to steer Antony towards a different path. As the heist spirals out of control, the trio is drawn into a bizarre battle between angels and demons where reality blurs and the inexplicable collide.
11. Titanic
- Cast: Kalaiyarasan, Anandhi, Ragav Vijay, Ashna Zaveri, Kaali Venkat, Jangiri Madhumitha, Gayathrie
- Director: M. Janakiraman
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: October 23, 2026
Titanic follows two men whose road trip from Chennai to Bengaluru turns into an adventure. What begins as a straightforward journey soon becomes a series of hilarious misadventures as they attempt to win over their love interests.
As misunderstandings and unexpected complications derail their plans, their romantic pursuits descend into comedic chaos.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.
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