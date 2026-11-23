South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

11 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Bhogi

Cast: Sharwanand , Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi, Lal, Dayanand Reddy

, Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi, Lal, Dayanand Reddy Director: Sampath Nandi

Sampath Nandi Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 27, 2026

Set in the feudal village of Boggula Gutta, Bhogi follows Ganga, a hardworking laborer and devoted elder brother to five sisters, as he stands against the ruthless landlords who trouble the villagers.

When a mysterious pattern of disappearances follows the village’s Amavasya (new moon) rituals, Ganga finds himself at the center of a dangerous mystery. As the landlords target him and his family, he rises in rebellion to protect his sisters, uncover the hidden secrets, and bring peace to his people.

2. Hail Mary

Cast: Kunchacko Boban , Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara, Jagadish, Suhasini Maniratnam

, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara, Jagadish, Suhasini Maniratnam Director: Vishnu Revikumar

Vishnu Revikumar Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: November 26, 2026

Hail Mary tells the tale of Madhuchandran, an ordinary school bus driver in Kochi, who looks forward to a fresh start with Annie and her daughter Hanna. However, their peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when a decades-old missing girl matter is reopened, bringing buried secrets and past suspicions to the surface.

As Madhu gets caught in the unfolding mystery, he struggles to protect his newfound family while confronting unresolved chapters of his past.

3. Delivery Boy

Cast: Leo Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar , Brigida Saga, Kali Venkat, Jenson Dhivakar

Leo Sivakumar, , Brigida Saga, Kali Venkat, Jenson Dhivakar Director: Nani Darla

Nani Darla Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 27, 2026

Delivery Boy narrates the story of Siva, who leads a simple life, caring for his mother, Lakshmi, while dreaming of a career in the force and a future with Thenmozhi. When his mother faces a medical emergency, financial desperation pushes him into a life-changing decision, and he robs a man.

Months later, he discovers that the man he robbed has been wrongly accused of a serious offence. Realizing the consequences of his actions, Siva embarks on a journey to clear the man's name and give him a chance at a new life.

4. Relax Aagi

Cast: Komal Kumar, Sonal Monteiro, Vinod Prabhaakar, Achyuth Kumar, Naveen Padil

Komal Kumar, Sonal Monteiro, Vinod Prabhaakar, Achyuth Kumar, Naveen Padil Director: Srinivasa C Mandya

Srinivasa C Mandya Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: November 27, 2026

Relax Aagi follows an unemployed, dishonest young man whose life takes an unexpected turn after a kidnapping makes him the unlikely owner of Rs 5,000 crore. As he navigates his newfound fortune, a series of chaotic events unfold.

5. Prempaatta

Cast: Joemon Jyothir , Saiju Kurup, Anusree, Rajesh Madhavan, Siddique, Sanju Sivram, Mamta Mohandas

, Saiju Kurup, Anusree, Rajesh Madhavan, Siddique, Sanju Sivram, Mamta Mohandas Director: Aamir Pallikkal

Aamir Pallikkal Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: November 27, 2026

Prempaatta follows about 50 college students from diverse backgrounds who travel to a remote border village for a seven-day volunteering camp to rebuild a broken bridge. Their stay turns into a series of amusing misunderstandings and unexpected encounters with the locals.

Amid the chaos, Shahabaz finds himself falling for fellow camper Aliya and struggles to confess his feelings.

6. Bala 369 (Atajani Kanche)

Cast: Viva Harsha, Arwin Tej, Getup Srinu, Thanuja

Viva Harsha, Arwin Tej, Getup Srinu, Thanuja Director: Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu

Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 27, 2026

Bala 369: Atajani Kaanche follows Bala, a carefree young electrician living in a rural village. His ordinary life takes an extraordinary turn when mysterious events and secrets from his ancestral past draw him and his quirky group of friends into a magical adventure that could determine the village's future.

7. Niram

Cast: Mugen Rao, Preethi Asrani , Tanya Hope, Suresh Chakravarthi, Gajaraj, Sreejith Ravi

Mugen Rao, , Tanya Hope, Suresh Chakravarthi, Gajaraj, Sreejith Ravi Director: Balaram Krishna

Balaram Krishna Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 27, 2026

Niram revolves around a series of disappearances involving female students at a medical college, prompting a high-stakes search to uncover the connection between them.

As a doctor becomes involved in the search, a medical student falls victim to the abductions and embarks on a fight to survive captivity.

8. Ananthapayana

Cast: Shree Kaka, Nivishka Patil, Bala Rajawadi, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Prashanth Siddi

Shree Kaka, Nivishka Patil, Bala Rajawadi, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Prashanth Siddi Director: Shree Kaka

Shree Kaka Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: November 27, 2026

Ananthapayan follows Beera, a nomadic shepherd from the Sanchari Kuruba community, as he travels across Karnataka and Maharashtra with his clan and flocks in search of grazing land. As urban expansion threatens their traditional way of life, Beera faces mounting challenges from social discrimination and family conflicts.

His journey becomes a struggle to protect his community and hold on to their nomadic identity amid a rapidly changing world.

9. Minnum Oar Iravu

Cast: Inigo Prabhakar, Anjukrishna Ashok, Madhan Dhakshinamoorthy, SK Sathya, Subramaniya Siva

Inigo Prabhakar, Anjukrishna Ashok, Madhan Dhakshinamoorthy, SK Sathya, Subramaniya Siva Director: Sivaprabhu Selvaraj

Sivaprabhu Selvaraj Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 27, 2026

Minnum Oar Iravu narrates the story of five friends, Kathir, Gilbert, Velu, Govind, and Murugan, whose adventurous night in a secluded forest takes a turn when they discover a wrecked car, two victims, and a hidden box of gold.

Tempted by greed, they secretly decide to share the treasure, but their plan soon spirals into a terrifying nightmare. As an unknown assailant begins targeting them one by one, Kathir must uncover the identity of the pursuer, protect his remaining friends, and find a way to survive before sunrise.

10. Cosmic Samson

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep , Mukesh, Miya George, Alphonse Puthren, Althaf Salim

, Mukesh, Miya George, Alphonse Puthren, Althaf Salim Director: Abhijith Joseph

Abhijith Joseph Genre: Fantasy Adventure

Fantasy Adventure Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: November 27, 2026

Cosmic Samson follows Samson Joseph, an aspiring filmmaker who struggles to make a mark in the industry while working as a pizza delivery agent. Despite facing career setbacks, he balances everyday life with family and romance.

However, his ordinary routine takes a surreal turn when an incident draws him into a hidden fantasy world. Soon, Samson begins experiencing extraordinary powers, setting him on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and adventure.

11. Dear Astronaut

Cast: Sowmith Rao, Shreyasi Sen, Gautham Vasudev Menon , Rahul Ravindran, Kamal Kamaraju

Sowmith Rao, Shreyasi Sen, , Rahul Ravindran, Kamal Kamaraju Director: Karthik Bhagyaraja

Karthik Bhagyaraja Genre: Sci-fi Drama

Sci-fi Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 25, 2026

Dear Astronaut follows a young girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut after her grandparents tell her that her late mother now lives among the stars. Inspired by astronaut Kalpana Chawla, she grows up determined to travel into space and fulfil her childhood dream.

However, adulthood brings marriage and financial challenges that threaten her ambitions. With the support of her husband and a guiding mentor, she continues to overcome obstacles and pursue her dream of reaching the stars.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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