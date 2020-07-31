  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

11 Years of Magadheera: Fans take over the internet as they celebrate Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal became overnight stars after the film's release.
6894 reads Mumbai
11 Years of Magadheera: Fans take over the internet as they celebrate Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer11 Years of Magadheera: Fans take over the internet as they celebrate Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ram Charan’s Magadheera, which released in 2009, turned out to be a milestone for Tollywood cinema. The fantasy action drama made Ram Charan a household name, and now, the actor’s fans have taken over the internet by sharing their most loved moments of the film. Magadheera, which received positive reviews from the fans and critics alike, managed to become a blockbuster hit at the box office that year. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal became overnight stars.

Other than Ram Charan and Kajal, the film had a phenomenal cast list and when the film got released, celebrities and fans could not stop gushing over the cast members’ outstanding performance. The film also starred ace actors like Srihari, Dev Gill, Rao Ramesh, Sarath Babu, Surya, Sunil and Sameer Hasan. The intense chemistry of Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal when they both appeared on-screen still remains an unbeatable one.

Also Read: Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan are true BFF & these PHOTOS from SS Karthikeya’s wedding are proof

Check out some of the Tweets of the film’s fans:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus. Titled RRR, the film also has Jr NTR as a lead actor. On the production front, Ram Charan is bankrolling his father and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and it is being helmed by Koratala Siva.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement