11 Years of Magadheera: Fans take over the internet as they celebrate Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal became overnight stars after the film's release.

Ram Charan’s Magadheera, which released in 2009, turned out to be a milestone for Tollywood cinema. The fantasy action drama made Ram Charan a household name, and now, the actor’s fans have taken over the internet by sharing their most loved moments of the film. Magadheera, which received positive reviews from the fans and critics alike, managed to become a blockbuster hit at the box office that year. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal became overnight stars.

Other than Ram Charan and Kajal, the film had a phenomenal cast list and when the film got released, celebrities and fans could not stop gushing over the cast members’ outstanding performance. The film also starred ace actors like Srihari, Dev Gill, Rao Ramesh, Sarath Babu, Surya, Sunil and Sameer Hasan. The intense chemistry of Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal when they both appeared on-screen still remains an unbeatable one.

Check out some of the Tweets of the film’s fans:

Twitter lo reach leni vallu lo neney first anukunta #11YearsForIHMagadheera — Prakash yarlagadda (@tsjanasenaparty) July 31, 2020

Today No Freefire

No Pubg

No Ludo Only Twitter #11YearsForIHMagadheera@AlwaysRamCharan — Bharath RC Kajuu™ (@BharathRCKajal) July 31, 2020

E Twitter vaadu enti ra babu emina ante VILENCE ekkuva create chestunna antunnadu....

Edo murder ammayilani harrase chesinatuuu Nenu alanti vadini kaadu ra babu#11YearsForIHMagadheera — muralikrishna.g (@muralithelove) July 31, 2020

#11YearsForIHMagadheera Bangaram nee Twitter account pagilipovali nennu card Rice tinali pic.twitter.com/FFr53xEzTo — Chittibabu (@Chittib79956939) July 31, 2020

#11YearsForIHMagadheera Twitter account loki kothga janda vachindhi inka ennalu Nela supuluchustaru pic.twitter.com/PS9ZUzX0c8 — Bhavani Cherry (@CherryBhavani) July 31, 2020

#11YearsForIHMagadheera yavadu enni veshalu vesina extra lu chesina nennu ranatha varake oksari nennu vachaka Twitter accounts pagilipovali pic.twitter.com/BgrvMyhnBO — Bhavani Cherry (@CherryBhavani) July 31, 2020

From Last Night Twitter Timelime Filled Magadheera Edits Kudos To Every Editor @AlwaysRamCharan #11YearsForIHMagadheera pic.twitter.com/IFsFBcp9Gh — Ram Charan Addicts™ (@FansOfRamCharan) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus. Titled RRR, the film also has Jr NTR as a lead actor. On the production front, Ram Charan is bankrolling his father and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and it is being helmed by Koratala Siva.

