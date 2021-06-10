12 PHOTOS: A sneak peek into Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu's new lavish Mumbai abode

Going by the photos and videos on their Instagram accounts, Kajal and Gautam's home gives a classy and friendly vibe.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30 last year and after the wedding, they moved into a lavish new apartment in Mumbai. Before the D-Day, the couple was seen setting up their new home in Mumbai. From the interiors to the placement of their furniture, everything for their home had been finalised by them. Going by the photos and videos on their Instagram accounts, Kajal and Gautam's home gives a classy and friendly vibe.

The living room of the duplex house is a vision in white with ivory walls and cream couches. You will also spot a lot of plants and lamps placed in the corners of the house. The bookshelf placed in the living room is made of wood, thus giving us vintage vibes. Sharing a photo that gives a glimpse of the same, Gautam on Instagram wrote, "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home."

Take a look at the giant entry door that showcases accents of dark wood

Here's a glimpse of Gautam and Kajal's 'work from home' corner that is all things simple yet regal.

The bedroom area has been designed beautifully, fuss-free and looks super cosy.

Credits :Instagram Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

