12 Top South Films to Watch in Theaters for August 2026: Yash starrer Toxic to Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons

As another month begins, a major lineup of South Indian films is set to hit the big screens. Here is a list of movies to watch in theaters this August 2026.

Top 12 South Indian Movies to Watch in Theaters for August 2026

1. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Cast: Yash , Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth

, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth Director: Geetu Mohandas

Geetu Mohandas Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Kannada-English

Kannada-English Release Date: August 26, 2026

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups follows Raya, a ruthless man who rises to build a powerful empire in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s under Portuguese colonial rule. Navigating a violent underworld driven by fear and ambition, Raya's relentless pursuit of power comes at a high personal cost, eventually bringing him into conflict with his son, Rumi aka Ticket.

2. DC

Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj , Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy

, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy Director: Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 7, 2026

DC follows Devadas, an outlaw on the run after being wrongly linked to the death of an officer and a theft. Forced to survive in a world of betrayal, he forms a volatile alliance with Chandra while finding fleeting comfort with Parvathi. A modern reimagining of the classic Devadas, the story unfolds amid chaos and revenge.

3. Korean Kanakaraju

Cast: Varun Tej Konidela , Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil

, Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil Director: Merlapaka Gandhi

Merlapaka Gandhi Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 7, 2026

Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-headed youngster from Penukonda whose life changes after he is possessed by the spirit trapped inside a mysterious Korean dragon-shaped vase. Whenever someone utters the word "Korea," his alter ego awakens, transforming him into a fluent Korean-speaking, katana-wielding warrior.

Along with his best friend Satya and a Korean translator, he is drawn into a chaotic adventure involving Indian and Korean outlaws.

4. GDN

Cast: R. Madhavan, Priyamani , Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu

R. Madhavan, , Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Krishnakumar Ramakumar Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 7, 2026

GDN tells the story of a visionary from rural Tamil Nadu who rises to become a pioneering industrialist through his groundbreaking inventions. Despite numerous challenges, he remains committed to making technology more accessible while pursuing innovation.

5. Thudakkam

Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal , Mohanlal (cameo), Aashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, KB Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan

, Mohanlal (cameo), Aashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, KB Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Jude Anthany Joseph Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 7, 2026

Thudakkam follows Meenu, a young woman whose peaceful life with her father is disrupted when a threat linked to their past resurfaces. Forced into a fight for survival, she must rely on her courage and martial arts skills to protect her family as hidden truths come to light.

The film marks Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut, while Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo.

6. Hi

Cast: Nayanthara , Kavin, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan

, Kavin, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan Director: Vishnu Edavan

Vishnu Edavan Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 14, 2026

Hi follows two neighbors whose lives gradually become intertwined after a simple everyday greeting, as ordinary interactions blossom into a heartwarming relationship.

7. I’m Game

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt

, Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt Director: Nahas Hidayath

Nahas Hidayath Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 20, 2026

I'm Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and talent for making easy money. Rather than relying on luck, he places his bets using an algorithm. However, when the system begins working against him, his life spirals out of control.

8. Magudam

Cast: Vishal , Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Yogi Babu

, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Yogi Babu Director: Vishal

Vishal Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 14, 2026

Magudam follows a peace-loving man whose quiet life is shattered by betrayal. Forced to embrace a violent legacy he tried to leave behind, he sets out on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed his family.

9. Khalifa: Part 1 - The Intro

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , Neil Nithin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Mohanlal (cameo)

, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Renji Panicker, Mohini, (cameo) Director: Vysakh

Vysakh Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 20, 2026

Khalifa: Part 1 follows Aamir Ali, a prominent figure who operates a vast gold-trading network spanning the Middle East, London, Nepal, and Kerala. The story explores themes of power and legacy as Aamir inherits a long-standing business empire from his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahammadali.

The film centers on whether Aamir can live up to his family's legacy while carrying forward an enterprise shaped by generations of ambition and rivalry. The movie is touted to feature a cameo by Mohanlal, leading to a prequel titled Khalifa: Part 2 - His Reign.

10. Irumudi

Cast: Ravi Teja , Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika

, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika Director: Shiva Nirvana

Shiva Nirvana Genre: Family Action Drama

Family Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 21, 2026

Irumudi follows a father with a troubled past whose life is shattered by tragedy, driving him into alcoholism. At the heartfelt request of his young daughter, he vows to reform and embarks on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, confronting his inner struggles while seeking redemption.

11. Vishwanath & Sons

Cast: Suriya , Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar

, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar Director: Venky Atluri

Venky Atluri Genre: Romantic Family Drama

Romantic Family Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 14, 2026

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a veteran striving for one final comeback, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a much younger woman. As he balances his sporting ambitions with family responsibilities and societal expectations, Sanjay must confront questions of love and second chances.

12. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Srindaa, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker

, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Srindaa, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker Director: Girish AD

Girish AD Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 21, 2026

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad and becomes caught up in the local family committee. As an unexpected age-gap romance sparks neighborhood gossip, a wedding rekindles old memories, bringing warmth, humor, and nostalgia to the community.

These are some of the most anticipated South Indian films scheduled to release in theaters in August 2026.

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