12 Top South Films to Watch in Theaters for August 2026: Yash starrer Toxic to Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons
Are you wondering which top South movies will be released in theaters in August 2026? Here’s a list to keep an eye out for.
As another month begins, a major lineup of South Indian films is set to hit the big screens. Here is a list of movies to watch in theaters this August 2026.
Top 12 South Indian Movies to Watch in Theaters for August 2026
1. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
- Cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth
- Director: Geetu Mohandas
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Kannada-English
- Release Date: August 26, 2026
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups follows Raya, a ruthless man who rises to build a powerful empire in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s under Portuguese colonial rule. Navigating a violent underworld driven by fear and ambition, Raya's relentless pursuit of power comes at a high personal cost, eventually bringing him into conflict with his son, Rumi aka Ticket.
2. DC
- Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy
- Director: Arun Matheswaran
- Genre: Romantic Action
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
DC follows Devadas, an outlaw on the run after being wrongly linked to the death of an officer and a theft. Forced to survive in a world of betrayal, he forms a volatile alliance with Chandra while finding fleeting comfort with Parvathi. A modern reimagining of the classic Devadas, the story unfolds amid chaos and revenge.
3. Korean Kanakaraju
- Cast: Varun Tej Konidela, Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil
- Director: Merlapaka Gandhi
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-headed youngster from Penukonda whose life changes after he is possessed by the spirit trapped inside a mysterious Korean dragon-shaped vase. Whenever someone utters the word "Korea," his alter ego awakens, transforming him into a fluent Korean-speaking, katana-wielding warrior.
Along with his best friend Satya and a Korean translator, he is drawn into a chaotic adventure involving Indian and Korean outlaws.
4. GDN
- Cast: R. Madhavan, Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu
- Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
GDN tells the story of a visionary from rural Tamil Nadu who rises to become a pioneering industrialist through his groundbreaking inventions. Despite numerous challenges, he remains committed to making technology more accessible while pursuing innovation.
5. Thudakkam
- Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal (cameo), Aashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, KB Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan
- Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Thudakkam follows Meenu, a young woman whose peaceful life with her father is disrupted when a threat linked to their past resurfaces. Forced into a fight for survival, she must rely on her courage and martial arts skills to protect her family as hidden truths come to light.
The film marks Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut, while Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo.
6. Hi
- Cast: Nayanthara, Kavin, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan
- Director: Vishnu Edavan
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Hi follows two neighbors whose lives gradually become intertwined after a simple everyday greeting, as ordinary interactions blossom into a heartwarming relationship.
7. I’m Game
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt
- Director: Nahas Hidayath
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 20, 2026
I'm Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and talent for making easy money. Rather than relying on luck, he places his bets using an algorithm. However, when the system begins working against him, his life spirals out of control.
8. Magudam
- Cast: Vishal, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Yogi Babu
- Director: Vishal
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Magudam follows a peace-loving man whose quiet life is shattered by betrayal. Forced to embrace a violent legacy he tried to leave behind, he sets out on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed his family.
9. Khalifa: Part 1 - The Intro
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Mohanlal (cameo)
- Director: Vysakh
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 20, 2026
Khalifa: Part 1 follows Aamir Ali, a prominent figure who operates a vast gold-trading network spanning the Middle East, London, Nepal, and Kerala. The story explores themes of power and legacy as Aamir inherits a long-standing business empire from his grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahammadali.
The film centers on whether Aamir can live up to his family's legacy while carrying forward an enterprise shaped by generations of ambition and rivalry. The movie is touted to feature a cameo by Mohanlal, leading to a prequel titled Khalifa: Part 2 - His Reign.
10. Irumudi
- Cast: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika
- Director: Shiva Nirvana
- Genre: Family Action Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
Irumudi follows a father with a troubled past whose life is shattered by tragedy, driving him into alcoholism. At the heartfelt request of his young daughter, he vows to reform and embarks on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, confronting his inner struggles while seeking redemption.
11. Vishwanath & Sons
- Cast: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar
- Director: Venky Atluri
- Genre: Romantic Family Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a veteran striving for one final comeback, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a much younger woman. As he balances his sporting ambitions with family responsibilities and societal expectations, Sanjay must confront questions of love and second chances.
12. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Srindaa, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker
- Director: Girish AD
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 21, 2026
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad and becomes caught up in the local family committee. As an unexpected age-gap romance sparks neighborhood gossip, a wedding rekindles old memories, bringing warmth, humor, and nostalgia to the community.
These are some of the most anticipated South Indian films scheduled to release in theaters in August 2026.
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