12 Tweets to check out if you plan to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly-awaited new-age thriller Yashoda has finally been released in the theatres today, 11th November. The gripping tale of a surrogate mother unraveling a medical crime racket makes for an interesting watch, and hence, the movie has been receiving tremendous reviews from movie buffs. After catching the first day first show of the drama many netizens shared their views on Yashoda on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, "Good Plot & Gets into Story from The StartSamantha ShinesSurrogacy Mother Concept Quite interestingClichy Scenes - Logic Holes Here & There But Content is Ultimate+Connection b/w Two Plots is NeatTypical Telugu Decent Till Now! Waiting For 2nd Half!!" Another viewer penned on the micro-blogging site, "Done with #Yashoda. It’s a nice thriller that keeps you engaged with suspenseful elements. The script is good & @Samanthaprabhu2 portrays the title role excellently. Has all chances to become a theatrical hit as well as different and content-driven films are being appreciated!"

