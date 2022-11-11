12 Tweets to check out if you plan to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda
Check out what the netizens have to say after watching Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda in the theatre.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly-awaited new-age thriller Yashoda has finally been released in the theatres today, 11th November. The gripping tale of a surrogate mother unraveling a medical crime racket makes for an interesting watch, and hence, the movie has been receiving tremendous reviews from movie buffs. After catching the first day first show of the drama many netizens shared their views on Yashoda on Twitter.
A Twitter user wrote, "Good Plot & Gets into Story from The StartSamantha ShinesSurrogacy Mother Concept Quite interestingClichy Scenes - Logic Holes Here & There But Content is Ultimate+Connection b/w Two Plots is NeatTypical Telugu Decent Till Now! Waiting For 2nd Half!!" Another viewer penned on the micro-blogging site, "Done with #Yashoda. It’s a nice thriller that keeps you engaged with suspenseful elements. The script is good & @Samanthaprabhu2 portrays the title role excellently. Has all chances to become a theatrical hit as well as different and content-driven films are being appreciated!"
Check out the reactions below:
Samantha pens a heartfelt note
On the other hand, sharing a poster from Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently penned a heartfelt note on social media, "This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family. Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you."
Aside from Samantha, the movie further features Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Shatru, Priyanka Sharma, Madhurima, Sampath Raj, Divya Sripada and Kalpika in key roles, along with others.
Helmed by filmmaker duo Hari and Harish, the music for Yashoda has been composed by Mani Sharma. Yashoda has been released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
