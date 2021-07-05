  1. Home
12th MAN: Mohanlal teams up with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph yet again; Details Inside

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are coming together yet again for a new project titled 12th Man. The film is touted to be a mystery thriller.
Mohanlal teamed up with director Jeethu Joseph first for the blockbuster movie Drishyam in 2013. They collaborated yet again for Drishyam 2, which released in 2021.  Mohanlal and Jeethu are currently working on their third film together titled, Ram. Amidst the high expectations, the blockbuster director-actor combo has teamed up yet again for a mystery thriller, 12th Man. Sharing the news on Twitter, Mohanlal tweeted, "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine." 

The shooting of the film will go on floors after the completion of Ram. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner. Meanwhile, Mohanlal has also teamed up with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the upcoming film titled, Bro Daddy. Sharing the news, the actor-director wrote, "My 2nd directorial. “BRO DADDY” @brodaddymovie will once again be headlined by The Lalettan, with an ensemble cast including yours truly playing equally important full length roles in the film. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, this is a fun family drama written by Sreejith and Bibin. A script, that we hope will become a film that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. I guess it’s about time we all got a happy film. Rolling soon. Actually… very soon."

On the other hand, Mohanlal recently announced that his most anticipated film Marakkar: Arabhikadalinte Simham will release on August 12 on the occasion of Onam. 

 

