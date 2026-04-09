13 Failed relationships that rocked South film industry feat Vijay-Sangeetha, Nayanthara-Prabhudeva, Rashmika-Rakshit, Samantha-Naga Chaitanya

The South Indian film industry has witnessed several high-profile relationships that once captured fans’ attention but eventually ended, often leaving audiences surprised. Co-stars falling in love on sets or long-term romances coming to an end frequently made headlines due to the popularity of the actors involved. These breakups not only fascinated fans but also reflected the challenges of maintaining personal relationships under constant media scrutiny. Behind the glamour and glitz, stars navigate the same emotional highs and lows as anyone else, and their publicized relationships often become a mirror of societal fascination with celebrity lives.

One notable example is the rumored romance between Hansika Motwani and Simbu, which was widely discussed during their time together. Fans were captivated by their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, yet personal differences led them to part ways quietly. Similarly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who had a grand wedding and were considered a perfect match, separated in 2021, leaving fans shocked. Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty also made headlines after their 2017 engagement ended a year later, proving that even highly admired celebrity relationships can face challenges and unpredictable turns.

13 Failed relationships that rocked South film industry

Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam are reportedly heading for a divorce after 27 years of marriage. According to reports, the petition reportedly claimed that the superstar abandoned his wife and children, accusing him of desertion. It also alleged that the actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress. While such rumors have been circulating, some reports suggested that Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are in a relationship and were spotted together on several occasions. However, neither actor has responded to these claims.

Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty met during the filming of Kirik Party and soon became one of the most loved couples in Kannada cinema. They even got engaged in 2017, delighting fans. However, differences reportedly led to their split in 2018. While both actors moved on in their careers successfully, their breakup remained widely discussed.

Nayanthara-Simbu, Prabhudeva

Nayanthara’s relationships with Simbu and later Prabhudeva often made headlines. Her romance with Simbu was highly publicised but ended amid controversies. She later found love with Prabhudeva, and the two were reportedly serious about marriage. However, that relationship also ended, marking a difficult phase in her personal life. Over time, Nayanthara emerged stronger, eventually finding stability and happiness later in life.

Pawan Kalyan-Renu Desai

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai’s relationship began on the sets of Badri. The couple later married and had two children together. However, their marriage ended in divorce, which came as a shock to many fans. Despite their separation, Renu Desai has often spoken about maintaining respect and co-parenting their son and daughter. Their split continues to be one of the most talked-about separations in Telugu cinema.

Simbu-Trisha Krishnan, Hansika Motwani

Simbu’s personal life has frequently drawn attention, particularly his relationships with Trisha and Hansika Motwani. While his reported romance with Trisha remained largely under wraps, his relationship with Hansika was more public. The couple eventually parted ways, citing personal differences. Despite the breakups, all three stars continued to focus on their careers, maintaining their popularity across South Indian cinema.

Kamal Haasan-Srividya, Sarika

Kamal Haasan’s relationships with Srividya and later Sarika were widely discussed. His bond with Srividya was deeply emotional but did not culminate in marriage. He later married Sarika, and the couple had two daughters. However, their marriage ended in separation after several years. The personal life of Kamal Haasan has often been under scrutiny, reflecting both the complexities and challenges of relationships in the public eye.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had gotten married to her then-longtime boyfriend Naga Chaitanya in a grand ceremony that became a major talking point in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021, leaving fans shocked. Despite the split, Samantha has continued to thrive professionally, earning praise for her performances across industries.

Rana Daggubati-Trisha Krishnan

Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan were rumored to be in a relationship for several years. Though neither openly confirmed it initially, Rana later acknowledged that they had dated but eventually parted ways. Their separation was amicable, and both moved on in their personal lives. Today, Rana is happily married, while Trisha continues to enjoy a successful acting career.

Sumanth-Keerthi Reddy

Sumanth and Keerthi Reddy’s marriage was short-lived and ended in divorce. The couple tied the knot in the early 2000s, but differences soon led to their separation. While their relationship didn’t last long, it attracted attention due to their popularity at the time. Both eventually moved on, focusing on their respective personal and professional lives.

Dileep-Manju Warrier

Dileep and Manju Warrier were once considered one of Malayalam cinema’s most admired couples. Their marriage lasted for years before ending in a highly publicized divorce. The separation sparked widespread discussions and media coverage. Following the split, Manju Warrier made a strong comeback to films, while Dileep continued his career, though not without controversies surrounding his personal life.

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