13 South films to watch in theaters this week: Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend to Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Jatadhara

A variety of South Indian films are gearing up to release in theaters this week. From fantasy actioners to hard-hitting romantic dramas, here's a list of South movies you can check out.

13 South films releasing in theaters this week

1. The Girlfriend

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Koushik Mahata

TBA Release Date: November 7, 2025

The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is a Telugu-language romantic drama directed by actor and Chinmayi Sripada's husband, Rahul Ravindran.

The film is based on Bhooma, a young college girl who falls in love with Vikram. Over the course of their relationship, she struggles as the love turns into obsession, leading to emotional turmoil, anger, and doubt, ultimately causing her to question the relationship and her role as a girlfriend.

The movie explores how a relationship can sometimes turn toxic.

2. Ithiri Neram

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby, Krishnan Balakrishnan

2 hours and 17 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Ithiri Neram tells the story of Anish, who is on his way to attend a long-overdue drinking party with his friends. However, during his journey, he receives an unexpected call from Anjali, his ex-girlfriend, who is visiting his city and wishes to meet him.

As the two reunite for the evening, they share playful banter and reminisce about their past, which eventually reopens old wounds. But soon, unexpected events unfold, forcing Anish to confront serious challenges.

3. Aaromaley

Cast: Kishen Das, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Harshath Khan, VTV Ganesh, Namritha MV

2 hours and 7 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Aaromaley chronicles the tale of Ajith, a hopeless romantic who believes love is as magical as in the movies, until real life proves otherwise. After an unexpected incident, he is forced by his parents to work at a matrimonial agency.

At his new job, Ajith clashes with his pragmatic boss, Anjali, who believes love is purely logical. Over time, he learns that love is far more complex than what films portray, as he tries to win over his special someone.

4. I am God

Cast: Ravi B. Gowda, Vijeta Pareek, Ravi Shankar P, Avinash, Aruna Balraj, Niranjan Kumar

2 hours and 35 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

I Am God is a Kannada romantic thriller that follows Deva and Bindu as they run for their lives when a masked killer, calling himself God, unleashes a series of brutal murders.

Amidst chaos and danger, love blossoms between the two. The film explores themes of good versus evil, questioning what happens when an individual begins to see himself as a deity.

5. Krishnaleela

Cast: Devan Y, Dhanya Balakrishna, Tulasi Shivamani, Babloo, Gagan Vihari, Vinod Kumar

2 hours and 5 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Krishnaleela is a fantasy romantic drama that tells the story of Vihari, a yoga expert who returns to India and meets Brundha, a woman with whom he shares a deep connection from a past life.

Bound by a centuries-old curse, the film explores themes of reincarnation and the eternal quest for love.

6. Arivaan

Cast: Ananth Nag, Janany Kunaseelan, Boys Rajan, Birla Bose, Gowri Shankar

1 hour and 53 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Arivaan revolves around Surya, an honest yet hot-headed cop known for his encounter killings, who is transferred to Neyveli following another controversial case. Soon after his arrival, the murder of a woman named Vinisha shakes the town.

As Surya investigates the case, he must navigate a web of truth and deceit to protect both love and justice.

7. Vrusshabha

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Siddique, Srikanth, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Ali, Zahrah Khan

2 hours and 27 minutes Release Date: November 6, 2025

Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal, is a Malayalam-Telugu bilingual fantasy action drama. The story follows Vishwambhara Varma, a wealthy diamond magnate, whose son travels to his ancestral village.

Once there, memories of his previous life resurface, including his rivalry with King Vishwambhara, his father's past incarnation. The film explores how their relationship and destiny intertwine across lifetimes.

While the movie is expected to release this week, reports suggest it might get postponed.

8. Others

Cast: Aditya Madhavan, Gouri G. Kishan, Anju Kurian, Munishkanth, Hareesh Peradi, Nandu Jagan

2 hours and 13 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Others follow a detective investigating health problems in IVF babies. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a dark conspiracy involving illegal steroids, mystery donors, and corrupt fertility clinics.

As the investigation intensifies, he realizes that the mastermind behind it all could turn hope into pure terror.

9. Premistunnaa

Cast: Sathvik Varma, Preethi Neha, Viji Chandrasekhar, Subbu Panchu

2 hours and 58 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Premistunnaa tells the story of a young man who is deeply in love with a girl but unable to express his feelings. Due to a misunderstanding, she marries someone else, leaving him heartbroken.

The flick explores how he deals with emotional turmoil as he watches the woman he loves start a new life without him.

10. The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Cast: Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Master Rohan

1 hour and 56 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

The Great Pre-Wedding Show follows a young couple who venture into the modern business of pre-wedding shoots. As their journey unfolds with humor, emotion, and family drama, they must navigate several challenges before their big day.

The film celebrates love and life through a host of entertaining characters.

11. Innocent

Cast: Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar, Joemon Jyothir, Kili Paul, Azees Nedumangad, Anna Prasad, Mithun Ramesh, Lakshmy Sanju, Sethu Lakshmi

2 hours and 8 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Innocent, starring OKCK director Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar, is a comedy movie directed by Satheesh Thanvi.

The story follows Vinod, a disciplined young man with a routine life, who suddenly faces an unexpected nightmare. What begins as a quest for justice turns into a chaotic, heartfelt, and hilarious journey filled with satire and emotion.

12. Love You Muddu

Cast: Siddu N, Reshmaa L, Rajesh Natranga, Tabla Nani, Girish Shivanna, Srivatsa Shyam

2 hours and 12 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Love You Muddu is a romantic drama that explores the story of a couple and the delicate boundaries in their relationship. Set in Maharashtra, the movie delves into modern love, loss, and resilience, inspired by real-life events.

The flick’s central message revolves around the idea that one shouldn't fall in love without the strength to endure the trials that come with it.

13. Jatadhara

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Srinivas Avasarala, Pradeep Rawat, Indira Krishnan

2 hours and 15 minutes Release Date: November 7, 2025

Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, is a fantasy action mystery marking Sonakshi's debut in Telugu cinema. The cinematic venture follows a protagonist who is skeptical about spirits while investigating the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

During the investigation, a greedy man accidentally unleashes Dhana Pisachi, a vengeful spirit. As chaos ensues, the protagonist must uncover the supernatural enigma threatening everyone around him and save the people before time runs out.

These are some of the most anticipated South Indian releases hitting theaters this week. It will be interesting to see which of these movies manages to entertain audiences the most once they hit the big screen.

