13 years of Yashism trends as fans shower KGF star Yash with love on completing remarkable journey in industry

Moggina Manasu remains special for Yash as it was not only his debut film but he also got the love of his life as he met his wife Radhika Pandit during the film's shoot.

Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash made his debut with the film Moggina Manasu in 2008 and with this, he has completed 13 years in the industry. He first graced the silver screen on July 18 and since then there has been no looking back. He has become one of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industry and is ruling the hearts of the audience even in the North. With blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 1, Yash has earned a massive fan following. Today as he completes 13 years in Kannada cinema, fans are showering him with love and best wishes.

13 REMARKABLE YEARS OF YASHISM is trending on Twitter as fans are paying tribute by sharing some memorable performances of him. Moggina Manasu remains special for Yash as it was not only his debut film but he also got the love of his life as he met his wife Radhika Pandit during the film's shoot. Their fans are beyond excited and are celebrating it no less than a festival on social media. Check it out below:

On the work front, Radhika Pandit is giving all her time to their two kids while Yash is gearing up for the grand release of KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. The film's music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

KGF 2 was scheduled to release on July 16. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers have postponed it and are set to announce the new release date soon.

