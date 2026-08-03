14 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Varun Tej Konidela’s Korean Kanakaraju, DC to Thudakkam, R. Madhavan’s GDN
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screens.
14 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Korean Kanakaraju
- Cast: Varun Tej Konidela, Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil
- Director: Merlapaka Gandhi
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-headed youth from Penukonda in the Rayalaseema region, whose life changes after he is possessed by the spirit trapped inside a mysterious Korean dragon-shaped vase. Whenever someone says the word "Korea," his powerful alter ego awakens, transforming him into a fluent Korean-speaking, katana-wielding warrior with extraordinary abilities.
Along with his best friend Satya and a Korean translator, Kanakaraju is drawn into a chaotic cross-cultural adventure involving Indian and Korean outlaws across India and South Korea.
2. Vivaah
- Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Abhishek Sreekumar, Dhruvan, Nayana Elza, Aneesh Gopal, Sruthy Jayan
- Director: Blesson Elssa
- Genre: Family Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Vivaah explores the lives and emotional journeys of four women whose stories intertwine through love and marriage. The film navigates commitment, unexpected responsibilities, and the transformative journey of parenthood while celebrating the strength of family bonds.
3. Ayogya 2
- Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram, Ravi Shankar P, Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj KR Pete
- Director: S.Mahesh Kumar
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Ayogya 2 follows Siddhegowda as he enters a new phase of life after transforming from a carefree village youth into a respected Gram Panchayat member. Determined to bring change to his community, he faces challenges, rivalries, and powerful opponents who stand in his way. As the stakes rise, Siddhegowda’s beliefs and the loyalty of those around him are put to the ultimate test.
4. DC
- Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy
- Director: Arun Matheswaran
- Genre: Romantic Action
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
DC follows Devadas, an outlaw on the run after being wrongly linked to a dangerous situation involving a police officer’s death and stolen weapons. Forced to survive in a world of betrayal, he forms a volatile alliance with Chandra while finding fleeting comfort with Parvathi. A modern reimagining of the classic Devadas, the film unfolds in a world of chaos and revenge.
5. Amma Naaku aa Abbayi Kaavaali
- Cast: Pawan Mahaveer, Pasam Varshika, Suhana Mudvari, Suman Talwar, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala
- Director: Sivala Prabhakar
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Amma Naaku Aa Abbayi Kaavaali follows Ram, a resilient young man who builds a stable life despite a difficult childhood while holding onto hope of finding his missing father. His life becomes complicated when he finds himself caught between two women, each representing a different path for his future.
As their lives become connected, hidden family secrets begin to emerge, forcing Ram to choose between protecting his relationships and uncovering the truth.
6. KJQ
- Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela, Yukti Thareja, Muralidhar Goud
- Director: Sudhakar Cherukuri
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Set in the 1990s, KJQ chronicles the rise and fall of two childhood friends who enter the world of crime. As ambition and betrayal create a divide between them, their once-strong bond turns into a fierce battle for control. What begins as a shared dream ultimately becomes a struggle where loyalty is tested and only one can emerge victorious.
7. Thudakkam
- Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal (cameo), Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, KB Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Miya George
- Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Thudakkam follows a young woman whose life is turned upside down when she faces an unexpected danger. As she overcomes challenges, she relies on her courage and determination to survive. Driven by hope, she embarks on a journey of resilience and self-discovery.
8. Detective Teekshana
- Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Vijay Suriya, Avinash, KS Sridhar, Aruna Balraj, Robo Ganeshan
- Director: Trivikram Raghu
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Detective Teekshana follows Teekshana. As she uncovers hidden connections behind mysterious incidents, she faces powerful enemies determined to protect their secrets. The film follows her battle of wit and courage.
9. Photographer
- Cast: Ashraf Ali Mohamed, Janani Samathanam, Karunakaran, Devi Mahesh, Aadukalam Naren, Vela Ramamoorthy
- Director: Ashraf Ali Mohamed
- Genre: Fantasy Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Photographer follows Veera, a troubled wildlife photographer who enters the mysterious Mathikettan Solai forest in search of a rare species. After capturing strange occurrences through his lens, he disappears without a trace. A search team follows his final photographs to uncover the secrets hidden within the forest.
10. Anakapalli
- Cast: Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, Tarak Ponnappa, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Indraja, Sangeetha Krish
- Director: Khagesh Tammineni
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Anakapalli follows a fierce young man under the influence of a feared local figure. Torn between power and his forgotten dreams, his life changes when he falls in love with an innocent woman. As romance clashes with intense rural conflicts, he must confront the choices that define his future.
11. Life Today
- Cast: Kiran Aditya, Lekha Chandra, Yukta Pervi, Tabla Nani, Cockroach Sudhir, Ratharv Ponnanna
- Director: Kantha Kannalli
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: August 6, 2026
Life Today follows Shivu, a quiet man whose life changes after experiencing a deep love that ends in heartbreak. Years later, when his lost love unexpectedly returns, they are forced to confront their past and the possibility of a second chance.
12. Boss
- Cast: Tanush Shivanna, Vanditha Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Bhavana Sathya, Viraaj Umi
- Director: V. Lava
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Boss follows a well-respected person whose life takes an unexpected turn after being caught in a difficult situation caused by others. As people around him begin to take advantage of his circumstances, he must find a way to overcome the challenges ahead.
13. GDN
- Cast: R. Madhavan, Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu
- Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
GDN tells the story of a visionary from rural Tamil Nadu who rises to become a pioneering industrialist through his groundbreaking inventions. Facing challenges and restrictions, he fights to make technology accessible while standing firm in his pursuit of innovation.
14. Akshara
- Cast: Bhuvan Chandra, Almas Motiwala, Bhajarangi Prasanna, Lucky Raam, Ramesh Pandith, Ramith Ellaki
- Director: Gangishetty Kishore Kumar
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: August 7, 2026
Akshara follows Akshara, a dedicated doctor whose relationship with acclaimed author Krish takes a mysterious turn when she discovers a hidden secret connected to his latest novel.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.
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