14 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Varun Tej Konidela’s Korean Kanakaraju, DC to Thudakkam, R. Madhavan’s GDN

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screens.

14 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Korean Kanakaraju

Cast: Varun Tej Konidela , Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil

, Ritika Nayak, Satya, Sunil Director: Merlapaka Gandhi

Merlapaka Gandhi Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 7, 2026

Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-headed youth from Penukonda in the Rayalaseema region, whose life changes after he is possessed by the spirit trapped inside a mysterious Korean dragon-shaped vase. Whenever someone says the word "Korea," his powerful alter ego awakens, transforming him into a fluent Korean-speaking, katana-wielding warrior with extraordinary abilities.

Along with his best friend Satya and a Korean translator, Kanakaraju is drawn into a chaotic cross-cultural adventure involving Indian and Korean outlaws across India and South Korea.

2. Vivaah

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan , Abhishek Sreekumar, Dhruvan, Nayana Elza, Aneesh Gopal, Sruthy Jayan

, Abhishek Sreekumar, Dhruvan, Nayana Elza, Aneesh Gopal, Sruthy Jayan Director: Blesson Elssa

Blesson Elssa Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 7, 2026

Vivaah explores the lives and emotional journeys of four women whose stories intertwine through love and marriage. The film navigates commitment, unexpected responsibilities, and the transformative journey of parenthood while celebrating the strength of family bonds.

3. Ayogya 2

Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram, Ravi Shankar P, Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj KR Pete

Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram, Ravi Shankar P, Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj KR Pete Director: S.Mahesh Kumar

S.Mahesh Kumar Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: August 7, 2026

Ayogya 2 follows Siddhegowda as he enters a new phase of life after transforming from a carefree village youth into a respected Gram Panchayat member. Determined to bring change to his community, he faces challenges, rivalries, and powerful opponents who stand in his way. As the stakes rise, Siddhegowda’s beliefs and the loyalty of those around him are put to the ultimate test.

4. DC

Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj , Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy

, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy Director: Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 7, 2026

DC follows Devadas, an outlaw on the run after being wrongly linked to a dangerous situation involving a police officer’s death and stolen weapons. Forced to survive in a world of betrayal, he forms a volatile alliance with Chandra while finding fleeting comfort with Parvathi. A modern reimagining of the classic Devadas, the film unfolds in a world of chaos and revenge.

5. Amma Naaku aa Abbayi Kaavaali

Cast: Pawan Mahaveer, Pasam Varshika, Suhana Mudvari, Suman Talwar, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala

Pawan Mahaveer, Pasam Varshika, Suhana Mudvari, Suman Talwar, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala Director: Sivala Prabhakar

Sivala Prabhakar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 7, 2026

Amma Naaku Aa Abbayi Kaavaali follows Ram, a resilient young man who builds a stable life despite a difficult childhood while holding onto hope of finding his missing father. His life becomes complicated when he finds himself caught between two women, each representing a different path for his future.

As their lives become connected, hidden family secrets begin to emerge, forcing Ram to choose between protecting his relationships and uncovering the truth.

6. KJQ

Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela, Yukti Thareja, Muralidhar Goud

Dheekshith Shetty, Shashi Odela, Yukti Thareja, Muralidhar Goud Director: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Sudhakar Cherukuri Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: August 7, 2026

Set in the 1990s, KJQ chronicles the rise and fall of two childhood friends who enter the world of crime. As ambition and betrayal create a divide between them, their once-strong bond turns into a fierce battle for control. What begins as a shared dream ultimately becomes a struggle where loyalty is tested and only one can emerge victorious.

7. Thudakkam

Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal (cameo), Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, KB Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Miya George

Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal (cameo), Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, KB Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Miya George Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Jude Anthany Joseph Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 7, 2026

Thudakkam follows a young woman whose life is turned upside down when she faces an unexpected danger. As she overcomes challenges, she relies on her courage and determination to survive. Driven by hope, she embarks on a journey of resilience and self-discovery.

8. Detective Teekshana

Cast: Priyanka Upendra, Vijay Suriya, Avinash, KS Sridhar, Aruna Balraj, Robo Ganeshan

Priyanka Upendra, Vijay Suriya, Avinash, KS Sridhar, Aruna Balraj, Robo Ganeshan Director: Trivikram Raghu

Trivikram Raghu Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: August 7, 2026

Detective Teekshana follows Teekshana. As she uncovers hidden connections behind mysterious incidents, she faces powerful enemies determined to protect their secrets. The film follows her battle of wit and courage.

9. Photographer

Cast: Ashraf Ali Mohamed, Janani Samathanam, Karunakaran, Devi Mahesh, Aadukalam Naren, Vela Ramamoorthy

Ashraf Ali Mohamed, Janani Samathanam, Karunakaran, Devi Mahesh, Aadukalam Naren, Vela Ramamoorthy Director: Ashraf Ali Mohamed

Ashraf Ali Mohamed Genre: Fantasy Thriller

Fantasy Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 7, 2026

Photographer follows Veera, a troubled wildlife photographer who enters the mysterious Mathikettan Solai forest in search of a rare species. After capturing strange occurrences through his lens, he disappears without a trace. A search team follows his final photographs to uncover the secrets hidden within the forest.

10. Anakapalli

Cast: Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, Tarak Ponnappa, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Indraja, Sangeetha Krish

Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, Tarak Ponnappa, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Indraja, Sangeetha Krish Director: Khagesh Tammineni

Khagesh Tammineni Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 7, 2026

Anakapalli follows a fierce young man under the influence of a feared local figure. Torn between power and his forgotten dreams, his life changes when he falls in love with an innocent woman. As romance clashes with intense rural conflicts, he must confront the choices that define his future.

11. Life Today

Cast: Kiran Aditya, Lekha Chandra, Yukta Pervi, Tabla Nani, Cockroach Sudhir, Ratharv Ponnanna

Kiran Aditya, Lekha Chandra, Yukta Pervi, Tabla Nani, Cockroach Sudhir, Ratharv Ponnanna Director: Kantha Kannalli

Kantha Kannalli Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: August 6, 2026

Life Today follows Shivu, a quiet man whose life changes after experiencing a deep love that ends in heartbreak. Years later, when his lost love unexpectedly returns, they are forced to confront their past and the possibility of a second chance.

12. Boss

Cast: Tanush Shivanna, Vanditha Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Bhavana Sathya, Viraaj Umi

Tanush Shivanna, Vanditha Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Bhavana Sathya, Viraaj Umi Director: V. Lava

V. Lava Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: August 7, 2026

Boss follows a well-respected person whose life takes an unexpected turn after being caught in a difficult situation caused by others. As people around him begin to take advantage of his circumstances, he must find a way to overcome the challenges ahead.

13. GDN

Cast: R. Madhavan , Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu

, Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Jayaram, Nandhu Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Krishnakumar Ramakumar Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 7, 2026

GDN tells the story of a visionary from rural Tamil Nadu who rises to become a pioneering industrialist through his groundbreaking inventions. Facing challenges and restrictions, he fights to make technology accessible while standing firm in his pursuit of innovation.

14. Akshara

Cast: Bhuvan Chandra, Almas Motiwala, Bhajarangi Prasanna, Lucky Raam, Ramesh Pandith, Ramith Ellaki

Bhuvan Chandra, Almas Motiwala, Bhajarangi Prasanna, Lucky Raam, Ramesh Pandith, Ramith Ellaki Director: Gangishetty Kishore Kumar

Gangishetty Kishore Kumar Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: August 7, 2026

Akshara follows Akshara, a dedicated doctor whose relationship with acclaimed author Krish takes a mysterious turn when she discovers a hidden secret connected to his latest novel.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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