14 Years of Ram Charan: Rangasthalam to Magadheera; Films that define him as 'tortoise' in the competition

Fondly called as 'Mega Power Star, Ram Charan's career graph perfectly defines the phrase 'slow and steady wins the race'. He has had his share of highs and lows but has always cherished every bit of his acting career. After making his film debut as the leading actor in Chirutha in 2007, Ram Charan gained high critical acclamation for a lot of films.

Though has mostly played a safe game by following the same pattern of mass-masala movies, Ram Charan with time has come out as a very mature actor.

While a few movies tanked at the box office, Dhruva (2016), Rangasthalam (2018) among few others helped him to gain much-needed commercial success. His role as Chitti Babu, a semi-deaf from Rangasthalam is his career-best performance. Ram Charan has definitely come a long way.

The actor has Pan-India project RRR, which is the most awaited film. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus will see Ram Charan alongside Jr NTR. The expectations are sky-high among the moviegoers and so is the curiosity factor. A lot of trade experts are looking at RRR as the game-changer film after Baahubali.

Charan will also be seen sharing the screen space with his father and megastar Chiranjeevi for the first time in 14 years of his career in the upcoming film, Acharya. Undoubtedly, this is the biggest casting coup of recent times and all the eyes on Ram Charan. Let's what to know what's in store for us.

Also Read: VIDEO: Ram Charan, Jr NTR singing RRR's 'Dosti' on their way to shoot in Ukraine is pure friendship goals

Before that, here's a look at the best 5 films of his career as he completes 14 glorious years in the showbiz:

Rangasthalam (2018):

Written and directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam stars Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni and it narrates the story of two brothers, Chittibabu (Charan) and Kumar Babu (Pinisetty). Co-starring Samantha Akkineni, the film has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

Dhruva (2016):

Directed by Surender Reddy, Dhruva sees Ram Charan in the role of an IPS officer. The film promises to be an edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

Magadheera (2009):

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli who co-wrote the film with K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, Magadheera excelled in story-telling. It is a brave attempt by the makers of the film to bring the fantasy action genre to the modern-day audience.

Orange (2010):

Directed by Bhaskar, Orange also featured Genelia D'Souza and Shazahn Padamsee in the lead roles. Orange has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb.

Yevadu (2014):

The action thriller film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Yevadu is a film with good action entertainer and all commercial ingredients.