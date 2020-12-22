#14YearsofRakhi: Jr NTR fans go berserk as they recall and celebrate the best memories of the film
Krishna Vamsi's 2006 film Rakhi, starring Jr. NTR, Ileana D'Cruz and Charmme Kaur in the lead roles has completed 14 years of its release today. The film was released to around 545 screens and managed to grab the eyeballs over Jr NTR's strong performance. As the film completes 14 years today, Jr NTR fans have been sharing the posters and videos from the time of film's release. Fans are recalling the film's release by sharing poster cut-outs, movie stills to mark it a special occasion.
One of the Twitter users wrote, "No One Can Match his Performance In Rakhi..Rakhi May Be Trolled Beacuse of Looks But The Same Rakhi Gave us a New Versatile Actor..@tarak9999." Jr NTR fans are going berserk and are celebrating #14YearsForRakhi, which is currently one of the biggest trends on Twitter. Rakhi was later dubbed into Hindi as The Return of Kaalia in 2007 and into Tamil under the same name.
Check out Twitter reactions to #14YearsForRakhi:
Meanwhile, Jr NTR is shooting for the much-anticipated big-budget film titled RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ram Charan. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles.
