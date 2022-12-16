15 photos and videos that will give you an insight into Samantha's Jubilee Hills home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a strong mark for herself in the South film industry. She has won over numerous hearts with her powerful performances in movies like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle ChettuBrindavanam, Fly, Majili, U-Turn, Super Delux, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, to name just a few. From making her acting debut in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial Ye Maaya Chesave to her latest blockbuster drama Yashoda, the actress has proved her mettle all along.

While working in the industry for more than a decade now, the stunner has accumulated impressive net worth.One thing the fans have always been in awe of is her beautiful home in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. As you might already know that the Majili star is open about almost every aspect of her life and makes it a point to share as much as possible with her fans. Through her Instagram feed, she constantly provides netizens an insight into her lavish yet cozy abode. Samantha is neighbors with some bigwigs from the industry like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Chiranjeevi, among others. At the moment, she shares her beautiful home with her two furry friends Hash and Sasha. On this note, let us take a virtual tour of Samantha's gorgeous home. The bedroom Let us first dive into her tranquil bedroom with white walls, curtains, and even white furniture. The room makes for a perfect place to leave all your troubles for the day behind. The black flooring creates a great contrast in the room, making it even more appealing.

The drawing room Now, shiting to the drawing room, the Yashoda actress has left a lot of open space in her home and a light-colored theme surely works well for the house. The white couch and large open windows with just a hint of pink make this a perfect hangout corner.

Personal theatre Unlike the bedroom and drawing room, her living room enjoys a pop of color with an orange couch where she loves to nap with her furry babies. It also houses a state-of-the-art home theatre to enjoy those cinematic gems. However, it looks like Samantha is not the only one taking advantage of it, her furry friends love it too.

The dining area The dining area gives out more earthy vibes compared to the other rooms with grey textured walls, and a brown marble dining table paired with red suede chairs. The diva has added some lighting to the place with a series of low-hanging pendant lights.

The in-house pool Guess where Samantha goes when she wants to soak in some Vitamin D. The house holds a stunning pool in the backyard which some classy patio furniture. The pools also seem to be a great place to just get your creative juices flowing. The lovely place has been enhanced with a taupe wall with a Buddha statue.

The backyard The backyard also makes for a sight for sore eyes with an all-white theme. The comfy lounge chairs and a wide spread of potted white plants is highly relaxing. The grey tiled flooring and crisscrossing metal walls give it a modern feel. And when one cannot hit the gym it becomes the perfect place to practice yoga.

The in-house gym As you might already know, Samantha is a fitness junkie and loves to indulge in intense workouts to maintain that picture-perfect physique. Although, her busy work schedule may not allow her to step outside to work out. So, the stunner has arranged a perfect gym for herself in her home and it has all the equipment to help Samantha stay in shape.

Kitchen garden The Majili star also loves to keep her food organic and has hence taken up gardening at home. The star loves to grow butterhead lettuce. Here is a sneak peek...

An overview This outside overview of her beautiful abode with a white exterior and a lush green garden is a perfect addition to the excellence inside.