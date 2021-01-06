15 PHOTOS: From big lawn to aesthetic decor; A glimpse into Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy’s dream home

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha treated us with some beautiful photos on social media, giving us a sneak peek into their lavish home.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has made his place in the industry with powerful onscreen presence. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star has earned an immense fan following over the years and attracted everyone’s attention with his stylish looks. His flamboyant style and dancing skills have always been the talk of the town. One of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun is also known for being a perfect family man. He makes sure to spend time with his kids when not shooting for the film. During the lockdown due to COVID- 19, he was seen spending all the time with his kids Arha and Ayaan.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha treated us with some beautiful photos on social media, thus giving us a sneak peek into their lavish home too. From big lawn to chill and meditate in the morning to the new swimming pool and everything customised with the AA logo, Allu Arjun's expensive and grand house is all things aesthetic. While spending a lot of time at home, Bunny and his wife gave us a peek into their house. We take you on a virtual tour inside this powerhouse of talent Allu Arjun's house in Hyderabad.

Take a look:

The entrance to car parking, everything its grand about Allu Arjun's house. The actor's law is as big as his house and he often spends time there with his kids on off days.

The actor's house including living room, kitchen and bedrooms, is a mix of whites and everything classic. The walls of the house feature family photos with corners highlighted with flowers in glass. You will also see a lot of wooden furniture, grey sofa set, and everything that gives minimalistic yet classic vide. A glimpse of Ayaan's colourful bedroom! Swimming pool in the backyard of the bungalow with white canvas covering is the best part of the house where the family and kids spend a lot of time on holidays. What do you have to say about AA's dream house? Let us know in the comment section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×