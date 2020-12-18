15 PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni, Nithiin with wife Shalini and others grace star studded birthday bash

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Mahesh Babu, KGF star Yash and many other biggies graced Dil Raju's birthday party.

Producer Dil Raju's 50th birthday bash witnessed who's who from the Tollywood film industry. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Mahesh Babu, KGF star Yash and many other biggies graced the star-studded party. It was one epic night as after a very long time Tollywood celebs were seen under one roof. Akhil and Pooja, who will be sharing the screenspace in their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor, were also a part of the party. Pooja looked stunning a pleated skirt paired with a white top and Akhil, on the other hand, made a stylish appearance at the party.

Ram Pothineni was also a part of the grand birthday bash. The looked super cool in his casual yet stylish attire. Anupama Parameswaran and Nivetha Pethuraj were among other female actresses who stepped in style at the party. Rang De star Nithiin, arrived at the party with his wife Shalini. The couple posed for the shutterbugs before making their way inside at the venue. Superstar Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, arrived with his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Check out photos below.

Talking about Dil Raju, the producer is a big name in the Telugu film industry. Over the years, he has produced successful films such as Samantha's Oh Baby, Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Parugu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu, Fidaa, Sathamanam Bhavati among many. He is also backing Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink.

