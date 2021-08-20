15 years of Bommarilu: Sidharth, Genelia D'Souza & Prakash Raj plan a reunion to relive memories

Bommarillu was a movie which resonated with every person who watched the film. Directed by Bhaskar and released in 2006, the movie became such a huge success, people began calling the director as Bommarillu Bhaskar. The film showcased how a family goes through different emotions when taken out of their comfort zone. Siddharth and Genelia were the lead actors and Prakash Raj played a pivotal role in Bommarillu and marked one of the biggest hits of their careers. Now, the trio is planning a meet-up to relive memories.

Recently, Bommarilu clocked 15 years of its release. On that note, Prakash Raj shared a video of director Bhaskar speaking about the film and wrote, "It's been 15 years since #Bommarillu and memories are still very fresh. It will be wonderful re live it again .."

To which Siddharth and Genelia were quick to reply and plan up for a reunion. The actor wrote, Motham meere chesaru @prakashraaj. I hope someday we can share with interested minds all the wonderful things that went into Bhaskar's dream #Bommarillu." Whereas Genelia also replied saying, "Let’s do that soon..#Bommarillu will always be a celebration."

Ever since Genelia moved to Mumbai after her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh, she has not been actively involved in acting. Genelia was last seen in the 2012 film, Naa Ishtam where she starred alongside Rana Daggubati. Siddharth is making a comeback to Tollywood after years with a bilingual movie Maha Samudram, co-starring Sharwanand.