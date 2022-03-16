15 Years of Jagadam: Sukumar and Ram Pothineni to come together again for the remake?

Ram Pothineni starrer Jagadam released way back in 2007 but it still contiunes to be one of the favourite Telugu films. It's undoubtedly a classic. On this day in 2007, creative genius Sukumar's Jagadam was released and it unleashed the swag of Ustaad Ram Pothineni.

Although it's been 15 years, the craze and impact of mass scenes still remain evergreen. DSP's music and Ram's performance continue to rule in the hearts of audiences. Amidst everything, the movie DVD stays in the library of Bollywood directors.

"He was just 17 years old. He never said he can't or he won't. Whatever I said him to do he just takes 10 mins to practice and used to perform sharp & brilliantly. He looked like a wonder boy on sets. I strongly believed that he'll definitely reach heights and he proved it right," said Sukumar in an interview last year.

Well, Sukumar has time and again proved his mass making, also at the Pan-Indian level with Pushpa along with ace directors like Rajamouli.

On the other hand, Ram has garnered a huge fanbase from North Audiences as well. As of now, he's doing 'The Warriorr' and has an exciting commercial entertainer in Boyapati's direction lined up.

Sukumar has expressed his wishes to work with Ram again and if there's any possibility, he would love to make Jagadam remake with Ram at his best performance level now. Basically, remaking the film again in Telugu.

Amidst their busy schedules, if they both really join for Jagadam remake it would a celebration. What do you think?

