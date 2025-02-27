15 Years of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa: STR and Trisha Krishnan thank fans via video messages; WATCH

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, starring Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan, recently marked its 15th anniversary since its release. As the film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, the lead duo appeared in special video messages to commemorate the occasion.

Expressing his gratitude for the love and appreciation he has received for the film, lead actor Silambarasan TR thanked the crew, including Gautham Menon, A.R. Rahman, Manoj Paramahamsa, and Trisha.

Appearing alongside him in the video, the film’s co-producer and actor, VTV Ganesh, playfully asked Silambarasan if his heart still beats for Jessie, referencing a famous dialogue from the movie. However, the actor responded, “Now my heart doesn’t say ‘Jessie… Jessie,’ but something else. I will tell you what it is later.”

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan also shared a special video message, expressing her gratitude to the makers and revealing that she continues to receive immense love from fans for the film.

See the video ft STR and Trisha here:

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV) is a romantic musical drama directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The Tamil-language film was released on February 26, 2010.

The story follows Karthik, a young man from a Tamil Hindu family who aspires to become a filmmaker. His life takes a turn when Jessie, a woman slightly older than him, moves into the top floor of his house with her parents.

Jessie comes from a conservative Christian Malayali family, bound by orthodox beliefs. The film explores how Karthik and Jessie fall in love and the challenges they face in their relationship.

The movie was simultaneously shot in Telugu as Ye Maaya Chesave, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. It was later remade in Hindi as Ekk Deewana Tha, featuring Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson.