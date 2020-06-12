16 Vayathinile: Sridevi, Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth starrer's Telugu version to be digitally restored

The Telugu version of 16 Vayathinile is all set to be digitally restored for the audience as revealed in the latest reports. The new version has been titled as Neekosam Nireekshana.

Legendary actress left for her heavenly abode in 2018 leaving the entire entertainment industry in utter shock and grief. However, the actress has left behind numerous fond memories that can be cherished by watching her iconic movies that will be remembered for generations. One such movie is the 1977 Tamil movie titled 16 Vayathinile. The romantic drama also features Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. So, the good news is that the classic movie is getting digitally restored.

Yes, you heard it right. The Telugu version of the movie has now been titled Neekosam Nireekshana and it has been restored digitally too. The restored version of the romantic drama includes new songs and the latest versions of audio enhancements. Filmmaker Bama Rajkannu calls it a memorable movie and says that it will surely impress the audience. Moreover, five songs from the movie have already been released and received a positive response from music lovers.

Apart from that, scenes from the movie will also be changed with a duration of thirty minutes, reveals Rajkannu. Back during its time, people considered Neekosam Nireekshana to be an experimental movie. It was a commercial success back then and won multiple awards too. The movie was already remade in Telugu in 1978 with the title Padaharella Vayasu. Not only that but a Hindi version of the movie titled Sola Sawan was also released into the theatres by producer K. Bharathiraja in 1979. The music for this iconic drama was composed by Illaiyaraaja.

Credits :Times of India

