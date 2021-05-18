17 Photos and Videos: A sneak peek into Dulquer Salmaan's lavish house in Kochi

While we can't hang out or enjoy eating in their dining room, we can definitely tap into the houses of the stars through their Instagram photos. Today, we decided to give you a glimpse of Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan's lavish home in Kochi.

Celebrities are known for their luxurious lifestyles. Be it for shopping high-end brands or enjoying luxurious time on holidays, actors are always under the media glare. Fans are equally curious to know everything and anything about their favourite actor's life. While we can't hang out or enjoy eating in their dining room, we can definitely tap into the houses of the stars through their Instagram photos. Today, we decided to give a glimpse into Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan's lavish house in Kochi.

The interiors of DQ's classic bungalow have been designed by actor's wife Amal Sufiya, who is an architect and interior designer by profession. During the lockdown, Dulquer Salmaan was seen spending a lot of time with his superstar dad Mammootty, daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan and other family members. He treated us with some amazing photos and videos of the same and that also gave us a chance to sneak peek into his mansion having a pool, a beautiful greenery backyard and an indoor gym.

Let's take a virtual tour of Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty's lakeside house:

Here's an overview of DQ's lakeside mansion and one can also take a look at his stunning car collection. Dulquer is obsessed with cars and bikes. Just take a glance at that shiny blue Porsche Panamera. The house is surrounded by natural beauty and we are totally mesmerised. The terrace is covered with solar panels and you will see a lot of greenery all over in the bungalow.



Look who dons the chef hat and clearly, coolest one in the town!

The Bangalore Days actor's playtime with his daughter in the cosy corner of the house.

A more into the living room!

Everything is so minimalistic and surrounded by greenery. Gives perfect homely vibes!

