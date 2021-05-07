17 Years of Arya: Allu Arjun calls it 'the greatest miracle' of his life & gives a shout out to 'Feel My Love'

Calling it the miracle of his life, Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note as he shared how Arya changed the experience of his life.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's second film Arya has completed 16 years of its release today and the actor is nostalgic about it. AA took to social media and penned a heartfelt note as he shared how Arya changed the experience of his life. He wrote, "It's 17 years of Arya today. It is the single most life-changing experience of my life . It's still the greatest miracle in my life . LOVE from the audience started showering on me after I said those golden words. " Feel my Love "

Arya released in 2004 was directed by Sukumar and produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film marked Sukumar's directorial debut. Arya had music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography handled by R. Rathnavelu. Arya also featured Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji in lead roles. This movie was also dubbed and released in Malayalam with the same name. Meanwhile, check out Allu Arjun's latest post as the film turns 16 today.

Interesting, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have teamed up yet again for a Pan-India film titled, Pushpa. It is one of the biggest and much-anticipated Telugu films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Meanwhile, AA who had tested positive for COVID-19 is doing fine and recovering well. He wrote, "Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude."

