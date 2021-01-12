17 Years of Virumaandi: Kamal Haasan shares sneak peek of his meeting with the film’s cast; Watch video

Kamal Haasan who will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, had an interaction with the cast members of his classic film Virumaandi.

Any Kollywood movie buff will talk for hours if it’s Kamal Haasan’s critically acclaimed film Virumaandi. As the film has clocked 17 years since its release, Kamal Haasan has had an interaction with the film’s cast members including Nazar and Napoleon. A sneak peek video of the interaction was shared by Kamal Haasan on the social media space of his production house, Raaj Kamal Films. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Keeping up the spirit of Celebrating 17 years of Virumaandi. Here's a sneak peek. Stay tuned for the full video!”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the acting front, a title teaser of the actor’s upcoming film Vikram was released by the makers earlier in November last year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the film. Rest of the film’s cast and crew have not been revealed yet. It was reported that the film’s shooting will be started soon.

He also has Indian 2 in his kitty with Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film also stars Siddharth in a key role. AR Rahman will compose music for Indian 2. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film due to a mishap. After the accident, COVID 19 gripped the nation and all the shootings were halted. Now, it is expected that the makers will announce about the shooting soon.

