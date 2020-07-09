17YearsForIHSimhadri trends as Jr NTR fans celebrate the occasion and recall his hard work, dedication

#17YearsForIHSimhadri is currently trending on Twitter as fans recall Jr NTR's memorable performances over the years and the impact created by Simhadri.

SS Rajamouli's Telugu film Simhadri starring Jr NTR, Ankitha, and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles has completed 17 years of its release today. Penned by Rajamouli's father V. Vijayendra Prasad, hashtag #17YearsForIHSimhadri is currently trending on Twitter as fans celebrate this occasion by sharing stills and posters from the film. A lot of fans also shared about Jr NTR's memorable performances over the years and that the impact created by Simhadri and Temper remains unparalleled till date.

One of the twitter users wrote, "Probably no other actor have faced as many struggles you faced. Your Hardwork, Dedication and Determination is always inspiration to many like me. Your achievements in these yrs speaks what u are capable of. @tarak9999 #17YearsForIHSimhadri." Simhadri is currently one of the top trends on social media as fans can't keep over the film's 17 years of completion. Also, Simhadri was Rajamouli’s second directorial venture and it turned out to be blockbuster.

Check out what fans have to say about Jr NTR's film:

The film which proved the age nd experience of Hero is not a barrier for making a Blockbuster film and creating Box Office records...@tarak9999 's acting and @ssrajamouli 's direction is a deadly combo.

My love nd gratitude to @tarak9999 anna #17YearsForIHSimhadri pic.twitter.com/9dL1RJIIto — Atlee (@tarakianforever) July 9, 2020

No matter what is going in my life right now.. When I saw @tarak9999's smile,I remember all his struggles in his life and I will also try to be strong like him

You are our drug Tarak

jai NTR#17YearsForIHSimhadri

pic.twitter.com/Y9aJF1JhA8 — Nagarjuna Gutta (@nagarjuna_gutta) July 9, 2020

#17YearsForIHSimhadri

We want to another movie for this combo pic.twitter.com/aq43KZB2Mx — Raghav (@ntrraghav_9999) July 9, 2020

a film that remains always in my career is #Simhadri thanks to @ssrajamouli and @tarak9999 for making movie most precious in my career and all the best for #RRR i'm sure u both gone rock. eagerly waiting for the movie#17YearsForIHSimhadri — Bhumika Chawla (@Bhumikaactress) July 9, 2020

It was very nice to work work with @tarak9999, his energy on the sets was simply awesome. Loved the response for the film and truly blessed.#17YearsForIHSimhadri pic.twitter.com/JE7w3Yil40 — Gsv Vamsitarak (@Vamsitarak9999_) July 8, 2020

#17YearsForIHSimhadri Smashed too many records at the Box office.. pic.twitter.com/FlgrWYpe3M — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR will be coming together for the magnum opus, RRR. The film will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR sharing the screenspace for the first time in the upcoming big-budget film.

The historic drama, RRR is a fictional story based on freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

