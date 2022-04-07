18 Pages Glimpse: Nikhil & Anupama Parameswaran’s upcoming film is a love story controlled by fate

Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran will be seen sharing electrifying chemistry in the romantic comedy 18 Pages. The creators have now released the latest glimpse of Palnati Surya Pratap’s directorial.

The preview featuring the leads shows Nikhil glued to his phone at all times, whereas Anupama Parameswaran scribbles in her diary. The video opens with Nikhil’s monologue about love and the leading lady is shown as a girl who loves to pen down her thoughts in a diary. The film follows the love story of Siddhu and Nandini in Hyderabad. The film’s production is currently in the final stage.

Check out the video below:

The venture was scheduled to release on February 18, 2022, but the film got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date of 18 Pages is yet to be declared.

Ace filmmaker Sukumar has penned the script for 18 Pages. Produced by Bunny Vaas, under the banners of GA 2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, the music of the project has been provided by composer Gopi Sunder. A Vasanth has handled the film’s cinematography and the technical crew includes Navin Nooli as the editor.

On the other hand, Nikhil also has another venture Karthikeya 2 in his kitty. The movie is a mystery thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Jointly backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the suspense drama has Anupama Parameswaran, Swathi Reddy, Rao Ramesh and Tanikella Bharani in ancillary roles. The film is likely to be out in theatres in 2022.

