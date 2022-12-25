18 Pages Success Bash: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran tap a foot with Allu Aravind and Sukumar
Here is a sneak peek into the success bash of Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran starrer 18 Pages, take a look.
Continuing his success streak, Nikhil Siddhartha has delivered another hit in the form of the romantic entertainer, 18 Pages. In order to commemorate the triumph of the latest release, the makers arranged a success bash for the team last night in Hyderabad. A few glimpses from the celebration surfaced on social media. While the protagonist looked dapper in a black T-shirt with matching denim, the leading lady Anupama Parameswaran dazzled in a maroon saree with a sleevless blouse.
After much delay, 18 Pages was recently released in the cinema halls on 23rd December this year. Aside from Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, the film's cast also includes Dinesh Tej, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Sarayu Roy, and Raj Tirandasu in key roles, along with others. Bankrolled by the banners GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, Gopi Sundar has rendered the songs, and background score for 18 Pages. Now, coming to the technical crew of the drama, while A. Vasanth is the head of the cinematography department, the editing has been looked after by Naveen Nooli.
Check out the pictures below:
Nikhil Siddhartha on Karthikeya 2 success
In the meantime, after the success of Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddharth talked about his journey in the industry during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, "I come from a non-filmy background, and becoming an actor in itself is a big thing for me. I feel the same vibe today as my first film Happy Days. The kind of love and reception people are giving feels so fresh again. It is exciting that a new section of the audience is watching me," says Nikhil who started out as an assistant director for the film Hyderabad Nawabs (2006).
He further revealed that the story and not the budget is the key to the success of a movie, "The audience keeps evolving and so, there's always the content that matters. Currently, it is a generation of content and that's the reason, irrespective of the language barrier, people are watching even Turkish movies. It is all about good stories and that's why movies like Pushpa and RRR, which were content-driven movies worked all across India."
