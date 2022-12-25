18 Pages Success Bash: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran tap a foot with Allu Aravind and Sukumar

Continuing his success streak, Nikhil Siddhartha has delivered another hit in the form of the romantic entertainer, 18 Pages. In order to commemorate the triumph of the latest release, the makers arranged a success bash for the team last night in Hyderabad. A few glimpses from the celebration surfaced on social media. While the protagonist looked dapper in a black T-shirt with matching denim, the leading lady Anupama Parameswaran dazzled in a maroon saree with a sleevless blouse.

After much delay, 18 Pages was recently released in the cinema halls on 23rd December this year. Aside from Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, the film's cast also includes Dinesh Tej, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Sarayu Roy, and Raj Tirandasu in key roles, along with others. Bankrolled by the banners GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, Gopi Sundar has rendered the songs, and background score for 18 Pages. Now, coming to the technical crew of the drama, while A. Vasanth is the head of the cinematography department, the editing has been looked after by Naveen Nooli. Check out the pictures below: